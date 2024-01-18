Allegations of Global Sex Trafficking Operation Intensify, FBI Probes Former Abercrombie and Fitch CEO

In a shocking turn of events, the FBI is actively investigating allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse against the former CEO of Fashion and Lifestyle retailer Abercrombie & Fitch, Mike Jeffries, and his partner Matthew Smith. The accusations suggest that the duo ran a sex trafficking operation, purportedly engaging in illicit activities with young men at various events held globally.

The investigation was initiated after a BBC report in October brought to light claims from eight men who asserted that they had been exploited by Jeffries and Smith. According to the report, these incidents occurred at the duo's New York residences and upscale hotels across the world.

FBI agents specializing in sex crimes, in collaboration with prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York, are currently interviewing potential witnesses and have issued subpoenas, as reported by the BBC.

Both Jeffries and Smith have remained tight-lipped about the allegations, and no public comments have been made by either party. A middleman, however, denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the men involved were fully aware of the nature of the events they attended.

Mike Jeffries, who assumed the role of Abercrombie and Fitch's CEO in 1992, played a pivotal role in the brand's global expansion and the launch of spinoff brands such as Hollister and Gilly Hicks. The company, under his leadership, achieved considerable financial success, grossing $2 billion annually in the mid-2000s. Jeffries stepped down as CEO in 2014.

The BBC's October report included disturbing claims that Jeffries and Smith either engaged in sexual activities with the young men or directed them to engage in such activities with each other.

In the aftermath of these allegations, Abercrombie and Fitch faced a civil lawsuit accusing Jeffries of running a

from 1992 to 2014. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware by a former Abercrombie and Fitch model, alleges that over 100 young men were enticed with offers of free clothes, gift cards, and false promises of modeling opportunities.

Abercrombie and Fitch, expressing its shock and disgust at the initial allegations, has taken action by suspending a portion of Jeffries' $1 million annual pension payments. In response to the civil lawsuit, a lawyer for Jeffries stated, "The courtroom is where we will deal with this matter."

The unfolding investigation is casting a shadow on the once-thriving legacy of Mike Jeffries and raises questions about the corporate culture during his tenure at Abercrombie and Fitch. The story continues to develop as the FBI delves deeper into the allegations and seeks justice for the victims.