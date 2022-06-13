Ex-Soldiers From British Army Unit Kills 20 Russian Generals and 15 Wagner Mercenaries.

A 12-member team of former SAS soldiers is believed to have killed up to 20 Russian generals and 15 Wagner mercenaries. With almost 120 years of special forces experience between them, the soldiers are also understood to be veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Speaking to the Daily Star, a source revealed that the crack unit is not only 'completely self-supported' but they also have access to explosive weapons and ammunition with two of them being combat medic specialist.

Recruited via a WhatsApp group for the ex-members of the L Detachment, a reserve unit of the Special Air Services, the soldiers have also trained some Ukrainian troops in ambush methods. They have spent the past two months identifying and eliminating high ranking Russian officials, effectively knocking down the nation's strategies to occupy Ukraine.

Recently they ambushed and killed 15 of 'the most feared' Russian Wagner mercenaries, which according to the British Ministry of Defence had been actively involved in fighting against the Ukrainians.

With a vow to fight until the war ends, the soldiers, aged 29 to 62, have decided that they will not be captured alive. "They know they can't afford to be taken prisoner because in all likelihood they will be tortured, tried and executed as foreign mercenaries," the source told Daily Star.

This revelation comes a week after it was reported that Ukrainian troops managed to kill two top Russian generals in a single attack in the Donetsk region, these were Major General Roman Kutuzov and Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its 110th day with the fighting intensifying in Severodonetsk - a key city in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. With three civilians killed in the last 24-hours, including a six-year-old boy, President Volodymr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian troops have been pushed back from the city centre and the Russians are fighting for "literally every meter."