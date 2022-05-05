Russia Loses First Female Soldier in Ukraine War; Valentina Galatova was Widow of Commander Killed in Donetsk

Russia has lost its first female military officer in the Ukraine war since the beginning of the invasion in late February. Valentina Galatova became the 37th Russian military officer to be killed in the Ukraine war. She died in Mariupol last month but her death has been revealed recently.

Galatova served as a rifle battalion paramedic for the army of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic. She was part of the storming of Mariupol by Russian forces, according to Daily Star.

Galatova Volunteered For Military Service

The mother of one was a psychology graduate and had volunteered for military service. Her husband was also killed in fighting last year near Donetsk. The female soldier is buried now in Russia's Voronezh region.

Galatova was born in Siberia in 1994. When Galatova was young, she was moved to Voronezh, close to 100 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Galatova had studied in Donetsk and during the Russian invasion, she joined pro-Russian separatists, serving as a frontline medic.

Galatova Was Killed In Mortar Attack

She is believed to have died in the mortar attack. Her death was confirmed by Russian media earlier this week.

She has left her eight-year-old son, who will now be taken care of by his grandmother. It's believed that 41,000 female soldiers are serving for the Russian invasion in this war.

In her previous post on social media, she had promised to avenge loved ones during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She died on April 14 before the first stage victory of her team. Russia has lost a number of its top Colonels and Generals in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine claims it has inflicted massive casualties against Russia and maintains that nearly 24,500 Russian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the invasion. Moscow admits that a large number of its soldiers have been killed in the war but they have not released clear details.