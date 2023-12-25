Ebanie Bridges and Elle Brooke Break the Internet as They Pose in Barely-There Lingerie and Santa Hats as Fans Call It 'Hottest Collab Ever'

A new addition has joined the list of must-have combinations during the festive season, as Ebanie Bridges and Elle Brooke, the two boxing figures have joined forces with stunning results. And fans are hailing this Christmas collaboration as "the hottest collab ever," showcasing the flourishing relationship that continues to captivate their followers.

Despite her recent defeat to Miyo Yoshida in December, Bridges showed no signs of sadness as she and her counterpart posed in barely-there lingerie. Brooke had also faced a loss in her previous Misfits outing against Jully Oliveira in July. However, the OnlyFans models are clearly not letting recent setbacks in the ring hinder their successful collaboration.

Breaking The Internet Again

Bridges and Brooke delighted potential subscribers by offering half-price sign-ups for their subscription content, showcasing the festive spirit, the Daily Star reported. Their legions of followers enthusiastically expressed their appreciation in the comments section, highlighting the success of this Christmas promotion.

The masses eagerly posted compliments for the dynamic duo, with the responses filled with fire emojis, heart-eyed faces, and flattering remarks such as "gorgeous" and "beautiful," the outlet reported.

One admirer was particularly on-brand, describing the internet sensations as the perfect "Christmas sandwich."

Bridges, 37, suffered a shocking loss of her IBF title to Yoshida earlier this month, enduring a unanimous decision defeat in San Francisco. Despite being her first fight in over a year, Bridges remains focused and claims she will return to the ring "better and stronger."

"Absolutely gutted, it wasn't my night. Big congrats to my opponent @MiyoBluedog – she was the better fighter tonight," wrote a humble Blonde Bomber. "Beautiful & humble, single mother. Seeing how much that win meant to her & her daughter did give me some warmth inside.

"A loss doesn't define me. I have no quit, it's all learning and I'll be back better & stronger. Thank you to everyone who supports me. I love you all."

Never Failing to Grab Eyeballs

Bridges is also excited about Brooke's return to the boxing ring. The Blonde Bomber has been coaching Brooke since the beginning of her boxing career. The 25-year-old influencer has emerged as one of the prominent women's stars in the boxing scene.

With a 3-1 boxing record, Brooke faced the first defeat of her career against Jully Poca in July. This match took place under the KingPyn banner as she transitioned from Misfits Boxing to pursue the million-dollar tournament.

Five months later, Brooke has officially announced her return to the boxing ring. Rejoining Misfits Boxing, she is set to face former opponent AJ Bunker.

Bunker, who secured a unanimous decision victory over 'Little Bellsy' in September, will now be the focus of Brooke's efforts as she resumes her boxing career.