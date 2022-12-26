Ebanie Bridges Goes Topless With Just a Santa Hat Covering Her Breasts as She Promises Fans 'White Christmas' Days after Flashing Her Boobs Mid-Interview

Ebanie Bridges is leaving no stone unturned to surprise her fans. After shocking her fans by lifting her third mid-interview and flashing her boobs to the interviewer last week, Bridges has now posed topless with just a Santa hat covering her breasts in the latest Christmas present for her fans.

The unofficial Queen of Australian boxing made sure that Christmas arrived early for her eager Instagram followers by posing for pictures while only wearing a Santa hat to conceal her modesty. Bridges has also been quite active on OnlyFans and has been posting racy photos of hers lately.

Christmas Surprise for Her Fans

Over the past week or so, Bridges has been making an effort to give her fans a white Christmas. She has previously flashed off her assets in an interview and while getting naked with Elle Brooke.

She continued her stellar performance by releasing a fresh photo of herself that would look great on the front of any holiday card.

The Blonde Bomber showed off a holiday pair of red underwear while concealing her boobs with a traditional Santa cap as she teased her fans with a new OnlyFans video. Bridges added some ruby red lipstick to complete her nutcracker (quiet at the back) appearance while gazing longingly away from the camera.

"White Christmas' all around on my OnlyFans tonight. PS. Merry Christmas," the image sent her fans into overdrive. One fan wrote: "Wouldn't mind unwrapping you on Christmas morning. Merry Christmas," she captioned the photo.

Fans went wild after immediately, with many complementing her look and the surprise Christmas gift she gave to her fans.

"Merry Xmas!! You can knock me out anytime." A third user commented: "I hope I have you to unwrap when I get home from my shift later. Haha merry Christmas," wrote one follower.

"F*** sake. Brings a whole new meaning to the song 'All I want for Christmas is you.' Lol," another follower wrote.

The photo undoubtedly caught Bridges' fans' extremely vivid imagination. The photo had garnered a whopping 33,000 likes on by 11 am on Christmas morning.

Bridges recently gave in to pressure to sign up for OnlyFans after initially grabbing notice for her lingerie weigh-ins and exceptional boxing skills.

Her Bold Moves

Bridges last week created a snow angel with her boobs in the Essex snow and uploaded it on the adult subscription site. She has been quite active on OnlyFans lately and has been aggressively posting her raunchy snaps on the adult subscription site over the past week.

"Everything that is too crazy for here goes straight up on my @onlyfans guys." The IBF female bantamweight champion announced she would be joining the subscription platform before successfully defending her title against Shannon O'Connell at the start of this month," Bridges wrote after joining OnlyFans.

"I'm so excited to announce that I've joined OnlyFans, so now you can get exclusive content from my training, my everyday life, plus all the fun stuff. Subscribe to my OnlyFans so you can get exclusive content not seen anywhere else, you won't regret it," she added.

Also, last week Bridges flashed her boobs to an interviewer mid-interview, leaving her fans shocked. She caught the interviewer off guard after she was asked about her most recent weigh-in outfit, a see-through lace underwear set, of ahead her fight with O'Connell.

Without thinking twice, Bridges lifted her shirt and flashed her boobs to the TV presenter. Speaking to Boxing King Media, she said: "Well what do you mean explain my weigh-in outfit?"

"What is it?" the interviewer asked And before he knew, it was staring straight at Bridges' breasts, getting an eyeful as she explained: "It's like lace, has my @, subscribe now. I don't know, what is it? It's sexy, isn't it?

"It's more pretty stripper not so much skanky stripper, you know what I mean?"

Bridges was making reference to O'Connell's pre-fight remarks that she was a "skanky stripper" for stripping off and competing in just her underpants.

Bridges had the last laugh after defeating her fellow Australian earlier this month in the eighth round.