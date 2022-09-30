Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah Dating? Singer Sparks Romance Rumors as They are Spotted Kissing after Intimate Dinner at NYC Restaurant

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah have sparked dating rumors after the two were caught on camera kissing on a cozy dinner date in New York City on Wednesday night. According to images obtained by Daily Mail, the singer-songwriter, 27, and the comedian, 38, were seen having a private dinner at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican eatery in the East Village.

It comes a day after Noah announced that he is quitting as the host of The Daily Show. The 38-year-old has hosted the satirical news and talk show since taking over from Jon Stewart in 2015. He said the timing of his departure would be announced later and that he would continue as host in the meantime.

Are They in Love?

Exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com show Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah dining quietly but intimately together at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village. They seemed to have great chemistry since they ended the evening on a high with a passionate kiss and a tender embrace before parting ways.

"They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant," an eyewitness told the outlet. "It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal."

The source also revealed that the duo "left together and walked," stopping a few times "for long embraces" and even "kissed."

Images from the couple's date show them seated next to one another inside the restaurant before leaving and taking a stroll. As they walked side by side, talked, and hugged, Noah seemed to kiss Lipa on the cheek.

The pop star, who was born in London, looked natural in a black leather jacket, big blue denim, and kitten heels with leopard print.

The South African native chose an olive green jacket and baggy black slacks to match his date's style. Lipa completed her casual look with a small handbag in python print that had a matching strap. She also wore chic silver earrings in the shape of paper clips to add some more shine to her look.

Trevor opted for a casual appearance as well, wearing a green military-inspired jacket. He wore it with black jeans and a subdued black shirt. The comedian was wearing a timeless pair of black-and-white Nike sneakers that were ideal for going for a walk after dinner.

Love Brewing

As the two entered the street on their way home, the date night seemed to come to an end as onlookers caught a glimpse of the stars. After a while of strolling side by side, Trevor and Dua turned and hugged. She stood on her toes and encircled his shoulders as they kissed, and Trevor placed his arm tenderly on the hitmaker's back.

The stand-up comedian kissed Dua and then gave her a hug while tenderly resting his head on her shoulders, showing that they were clearly very close.

It is unclear how long Lipa and Noah have been dating but the two went out together almost a year after Lipa ended things with Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother, in December 2021. Sources at the time claimed that because of their hectic schedules, the couple had to end the relationship.

They allegedly started dating in June 2019, not long after she broke up with her last lover. Anwar played her some of the music he had been working on, according to TMZ at the time, and the two began to connect.

The two started dating after it was discovered that the Levitating singer was unmarried, and they have since been photographed holding hands at award events and at his birthday.

In fact, the two even quarantined together at the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. However, they broke up soon after that.

"Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," a source told People at the time. "They're figuring things out right now."

However, the ex-lovers never rekindled their relationship again.