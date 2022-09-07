Ashish Jha: White House Covid Adviser Claims God Gave Two Arms to Receive Covid-19 and Flu Shots; Gets Trolled

Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Covid-19 adviser, was trolled on social media after he claimed that God gave two arms for getting shots. The comments came as Jha promoted the need for getting annual Covid-19 booster shots.

Earlier, Anthony Fauci while comparing Covid-19 boosters with flu shots had recommended annual shots.

Arms Each for Flu Shots and Covid Shots

The controversial comments came during a press conference attended by the health officials of President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that looking forward with the COVID-19 pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine, with annual updated COVID-19 shots matched to the currently circulating strains for most of the population," Fauci said.

Agreeing with Fauci's suggestion, Jha went on to claim that our arms were meant to receive both the shots. "I really believe this is why God gave us two arms, one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot," he said while pitching the new, Omicron-specific vaccine boosters.

Jha Gets Trolled on Social Media

The comment certainly did not go well with the anti-vaxxers on social media as the clipping went viral. "Jha thinks God gave us arms for the purpose of getting shots. The lack of self-awareness by TheExpertsâ„¢ is off the charts crazy. Of course if Covid is your religion, this makes sense," tweeted Townhall.com columnist Philip Holloway.

"Is that passage in the KJV or the NIV Bible?" wrote American Conservation Coalition VP Stephen Perkins.

"False. God did not intend for us to be Big Pharma guinea pigs. Also, way to hijack the beautiful quote, 'God gave us two ears and one month so we can listen twice as much as we speak,'" journalist Allison Royal tweeted.

"I'm telling Jesus straight up... 'hard pass,'" opined former journalist Beth Baumann.

"Biden covid advisor Ashish Jha says God gave us two arms so we can the flu shot in one and the covid in the other... Honestly, where do these people come up with this stuff...?" read a tweet.