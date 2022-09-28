Sofiia Karkadym: Ukrainian Refugee Arrested After Trying to Kick Down Door of British Ex-Lover Who Dumped Her after 4 Months of Romance

A Ukrainian refugee who was dumped by her British lover four months after she seduced him under the nose of his partner when she moved into their home, allegedly screamed "I love you Tony" as she was arrested after trying to kick down his front door. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, says that she is devasted after her relationship ended with Tony Garnett, 30, and her arrest.

It comes as Tony said that his relationship with Sofiia Karkadym is "finished" and that he is "100% through with her" following an argument between the two over the weekend. Tony famously broke up with Lorna Garnett, his longtime partner and the mother of his two children after they took Sofiia in as a refugee earlier this year.

Totally Devastated

Sofiia was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly screamed "I love you Tony" and kicked the front door of Tony's Yorkshire home after he ended his relationship with her. Tony had publicly split with Lorna, his partner of 10 years and the mother of his children after he fell in love with Sofiia.

Sofiia allegedly seduced Garnett from under the nose of Lorna after she moved into their home after fleeing from the war-torn Ukraine. The Ukrainian, according to Lorna, "wore low cut clothes and red lipstick" around the house to seduce her partner, she alleged. Tony eventually ended his relationship with his longtime spouse and moved in with Sofiia in a new home.

Tony was soon attracted to her and broke up with Lorna. However, according to the Daily Mail, Sofiia was taken into custody when Tony called the police on Saturday night shortly after telling her that their four-month relationship was over.

Things, however, didn't end there. Sofiia returned to the house they used to share on Monday night after initially leaving it, and when she kicked the door open, neighbors heard her ranting at Tony outside and called the police.

She allegedly scaled a property wall before being discovered in Bradford, West Yorkshire, hiding in some bushes. As she was being taken away by two officers, Sofiia yelled: "I love you, Tony. Please come with me ".

Not a Happy Ending

Sofiia was later released after being questioned. Tony, reportedly, requested police not to press charges after she allegedly kicked the front door of his house and began screaming. When the relationship with Sofiia ended, Tony told the Daily Mail: "I am 100 per cent through with her.

"We are finished as a couple. I left Lorna and my two children for her, and I made every extra effort I could to help her keep us together.

"I worked so hard to make this relationship work. I knew that we would look like tw**s if we broke up because we have a media profile and all the attention that has been put on us on television and on the internet."

Prior to Monday night's incident, Tony claimed that he broke things up after an argument between the two during his 30th birthday celebration on Saturday night. Despite admitting it was a "mistake," he said he was still looking out for Sofiia in their relationship.

He continued by saying that ever since their breakup, he has even texted her mother. Tony has always maintained that his relationship with his former partner Lorna was "already over" by the time he met Sofiia. Tony had stated that he would get in touch with the council and Home Office to try and find the Ukrainian a new home.