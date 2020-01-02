Singer Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid ringed in the New Year together in Miami, Florida. The British singer shared snaps on Instagram from their glam house party on Wednesday.

While Dua looked ravishing in a silver mini dress, Anwar was dressed in casual tee and trousers. In one of the pictures, the couple is seen sharing a passionate kiss and we just can't get over them. She also shared a cosy photo with Anwar, wrapping his tattooed arms around her as they pouted for the camera.

Dua and Anwar's relationship

Dua and Anwar first sparked romance rumours over the Fourth of July weekend when they were seen packing on PDA at a UK music festival. TMZ had earlier reported that 'things really started to snowball around early June when Hadid found out Lipa, who's friends with his sister Gigi, had split from her beau and 'reached out for a date.'

As per sources, the pair has been renting an apartment in New York so that they don't have to stay apart from each other. Lipa and Hadid made their red carpet debut at the 2019 American Music Awards in November.

Lipa and Hadid's carpet debut

She said at the time, "My date is my boyfriend. He's so handsome, right?" She also revealed that Don't Start Now was a good teaser for what people can expect from the rest of her upcoming album. She added, ''The whole record has a theme going through it. It's very disco-inspired. It's '80s-inspired. It's fun. You're going to have a good time.''

Before Dua, Anwar dated actress Nicola Peltz. Interestingly, Nicola went on to date Dua's ex, singer Paul Jason Klein of LANY. However, she announced that they broke up in February 2019. On the work front, Dua released her new single Don't Start Now last month, and explained how the track is about entering a new chapter in her life.

She recently said, "I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another. Into a new era with a new sound! It's about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made New Rules with."