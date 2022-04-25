Dream Concert 2022: Date, Lineup, Streaming Details, and More

Here is a piece of good news for K-pop fans around the world. Dream Concert is coming back as a large-scale event this year. The much-anticipated event could feature the live onstage performances of bands like Aespa, Twice, Red Velvet, Tomorrow X Together, Monsta X, BTOB, ONEUS, iKON, (G)I-DLE, MAMAMOO, and ATEEZ. Solo singers, including IU and WOODZ, may also participate in the annual concert.

Korea Entertainment Producer's Association (KEPA) shared some details about the 28th annual concert on Monday, April 25. According to the association, it will be held as an in-person event this year. The annual event is returning to an offline format after three years, and the fans are excited about it. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the concert was held as an online event in 2020 and 2021.

The organizers announced the date and venue of the concert this year through an official statement on Monday. They said the concert will be prepared with utmost care. It would be a grant treat for K-pop fans around the world who have been desperately waiting to attend the concert, the association added.

Here is Everything to Know About Dream Concert 2022:

Date, Time, and Venue : The 28th annual concert will be held on Saturday, June 18, in Seoul, South Korea.

: The 28th annual concert will be held on Saturday, June 18, in Seoul, South Korea. Lineup : The list of performers this year will be revealed in the upcoming days. Famous K-pop artists and bands are expected to attend the event. The association said it could be a grant treat for the concertgoers around the world.

: The list of performers this year will be revealed in the upcoming days. Famous K-pop artists and bands are expected to attend the event. The association said it could be a grant treat for the concertgoers around the world. What to Expect: KEPA said the concert will be prepared with utmost care. It will give a new life to the concertgoers and the concert industry in the country, the association President teased. It will be a meaningful event that will touch the memories of many k-pop fans, he added.

"We will do our utmost to prepare a concert that can breathe new life into our nation's concert industry, which has been dampened recently [by the COVID-19 pandemic], and to provide the many K-pop fans all over the world who have been anxiously waiting for Dream Concert with meaningful and touching memories that can last a long time", KEPA President Im Baek Woon.

KEPA has been holding the Dream Concert since 1995. It has been held an online for the past two years.