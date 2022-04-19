Justin Bieber to Hold Concert in Singapore: Date, Venue, Ticket Sales, and Other Details

Here is a good news for the fans of Justin Bieber in Singapore. The Canadian singer is coming to the country after a decade. He has added Singapore to the list of places he will visit as part of his Justice World Tour. The pop star recently revealed that he would perform at the National Stadium on October 25.

The ticket sales for this concert will begin on Thursday, April 21, at 10 am local time. The tickets will range from S$108 to S$348, and the fans can book them through Singpost outlets and ticketmaster.sg. The ticket can be booked over the phone by dialing 3158 8588.

The concert tour organizer AEG Presents Asia shared the details online on Tuesday through its official Facebook and Instagram pages. The agency stated the Peaches singer is coming to Singapore in October as part of his Justice World Tour.

"@justinbieber 's highly anticipated JUSTICE WORLD TOUR is coming to Singapore on 25 October 2022Tickets, priced at $348, $298, $248, $198, $148, $108 (exclude $4 ticketing fee), will go on sale 21 April 2022, 10am via ticketmaster.sg. Limited VIP packages are also available", the message read.

Justice World Tour Dates

The concert tour in the Southeast Asian region will begin in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 22. All the tickets for this show have been sold out. After this performance, the Canadian singer will head to Singapore and perform at the National Stadium on October 25. He will then head to Jakarta, Indonesia for his two-day performance on November 2 and 3. The tickets for this performance have been sold out.

The next stop of this world tour is Nagoya in Japan. This performance is scheduled for November 9. After this, the pop singer will head to Osaka in Japan for a two-day performance on November 12 and 13. His last performance will be held in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16 and 17.

"We've been working hard to create the best show we've ever done, and we can't wait to share it with fans around the world. I'll see you soon", the Pop singer said in a statement.

Bieber is coming to Singapore and performing live on stage for his fans for the first time in nine years. His last performance in the country was in 2013. It is worth noting that Justice World Tour is his first world tour in five years. His last world tour was held in 2016 after the release of his album Peaches.

The Canadian singer, 28, is currently busy with his shows in North America. After wrapping up the US concerts, he will head to Europe in July. He will then visit countries, like Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, to promote his sixth studio album, which was released in April last year.