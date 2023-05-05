Dr. Romantic 3 Episode 4 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Dr. Romantic 3 episode 4 will air on SBS Saturday, May 6, at 10 pm KST. The chapter will revolve around the romantic relationship between Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung. People in Korea can watch the medical drama series on TV. K-drama fans from various other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Disney+.

The medical drama series follows a talented surgeon named Kim Sabu and his team of skilled doctors. They work at a countryside hospital called Doldam Hospital. The doctors deal with crisis cases. Often the medical team gets into trouble when they struggle to decide between following the doctor's code of conduct and the rules and saving people without thinking of making a profit.

The fight against money and power by a team of doctors to save their patients became the focus of the last two seasons. The third season will focus on the trauma center and its success. New characters are introduced this season with the reprising cast members. The new sequel premiered o April 28 and received much love from K-drama fans across the globe. The followers of this medical drama series are curious to know what lies ahead for the Doldam family.

Here is everything to know about episode 4 of Dr. Romantic 3, including the spoilers and streaming details

Airdate and Streaming Details

Dr. Romantic 3 will return with its third episode on SBS Saturday, May 6, at 10 pm KST. Domestic viewers can watch it on TV. International fans can enjoy the upcoming chapter with subtitles on Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dr. Romantic 3 Episode 4:

Australia - 10.30 pm

Japan - 10 pm

The Philippines - 9 pm

Malaysia - 9 pm

Indonesia - 8 pm

Thailand - 8 pm

India - 6.30 pm

Europe - 3 pm

Britain - 2 pm

New Zealand - 1 am

The US - 6 am

Mexico - 9 am

Brazil - 10 am

Spoilers

The upcoming episode will focus on the romantic relationship between Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung. The newly released stills feature a sweet moment between the onscreen couple. The images show Sung Kyung looking at Eun Jae dozing off while attending a call at the hospital. They also featured Eun Jae thanking her boyfriend for his lovely gift.

Although the photos tease a happy time for the two, the producers hinted trouble for them. According to the production team, Sung Kyung and Ejn Jae would face challenges after Eun Jae's father, Cha Jin Man, joined Doldam Hospital Trauma Center.

Meanwhile, cast member Shin Dong Wook teased that the third season of this medical drama series will be more interesting than the first two seasons.

"Despite having filmed for the first time in a while, the filming set is the same, the people are the same, the staff members are the same, and the directors are the same as usual, so I think we will return without any big awkward hitches. I'm not telling anyone this, but [Season 3] is even more interesting! It's even more spectacular. It's rife with blood," he teased