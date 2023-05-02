Dr. Romantic 3 Episode 3 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Dr. Romantic 3 episode 3 will air on SBS Friday, May 5, at 10 pm KST. The chapter will continue to focus on the various challenges for Kim Sabu and his team. People in Korea can watch the medical drama series on TV. K-drama fans from different parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Disney+.

The medical drama series follows a talented surgeon named Kim Sabu and his team of skilled doctors. They work at a countryside hospital called Doldam Hospital, with crisis cases. Often the medical team gets into trouble when they struggle to decide between following the doctor's code of conduct and the rules and saving people without thinking of making a profit.

The fight against money and power by a team of doctors to save the lives of their patients was the focus of the first two seasons. The third season will focus on the trauma center and its success. New characters are introduced this season with the reprising cast members. The new sequel premiered o April 28 and received much love from K-drama fans across the globe. The followers of this medical drama series are curious to know what lies ahead for the Doldam family.

Here is everything to know about episode 3 of Dr. Romantic 3, including the spoilers and streaming details

Airdate and Streaming Details

Dr. Romantic 3 will return with its third episode on SBS Friday, May 5, at 10 pm KST. Domestic viewers can watch it on TV. International fans can enjoy the upcoming chapter with subtitles on Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dr. Romantic 3 Episode 3:

Australia - 10.30 pm

Japan - 10 pm

The Philippines - 9 pm

Malaysia - 9 pm

Indonesia - 8 pm

Thailand - 8 pm

India - 6.30 pm

Europe - 3 pm

Britain - 2 pm

New Zealand - 1 am

The US - 6 am

Mexico - 9 am

Brazil - 10 am

Spoilers

The upcoming episode of this mini-series will feature troubled moments for the Doldam family. The promo for this week hints at the beginning of a new rivalry. It shows head nurse Oh Myung Sim confronting director Park Min Gook over his appointment. The video also shows King Sabu telling his team of doctors that it is a testing time for all of them.

The director might have expected Cha Jin Man's condition of keeping Kim Sabu away from the Doldam trauma center. They might have decided after an internal discussion. So, the followers of this medical drama series can look forward to the rivalry between two talented doctors in the upcoming episode.

Watch Dr. Romantic 3, episode 3, for the changes Cha Jin Man could bring to Doldam Hospital. It will be interesting to see how Kim Sabu deals with his old rival while protecting his team of doctors.

Dr. Romantic 3 Premiere Recap

The third season of this medical drama series began by featuring a complicated case. Kim Sabu was on vacation when his team of doctors received an emergency call from the coast guard. Seo Woo Jin, Park Eun Tak, and Jeong In Soo rushed to the site while Cha Eun Jae searched for Kim Sabu with a resident doctor. The patient was critical. They waited to hear back from their mentor.

Kim Sabu took charge of the situation and treated the injured people. But he had to take them to hospital to save their lives. So, he made some reckless decisions and managed to save the lives of four people. Unfortunately, they had to deal with an unexpected situation when the director brought a new doctor with him to show the trauma center. He did not know the doctors secretly treated people in the yet-to-be-opened trauma center. It marks the beginning of a new rivalry.

Kim Sabu met his old rival, Cha Jin Man. Kim Sabu found out that Jin Man is the father of Cha Eun Jae. Park Min Gook wished to appoint Jin Man to the trauma center because he is a talented surgeon. But Kim Sabu was not pleased with the director's decision. Toward the end of the second episode, the director receives a call from Jin Man. The surgeon said he is willing to join the Doldam Trauma Center of Kim Sabu but is not part of it.