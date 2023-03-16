Dr. Romantic 3 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Dr. Romantic 3 will premiere on SBS in April and take the time slot of Taxi Driver 2. The medical drama will air on SBS every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on SBS. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the drama with subtitles on various streaming platforms.

The third season will continue to focus on the challenges of Kim Sabu and his team at Doldam Hospital while working on his dream project. The viewers can look forward to a team-up between Kim Sabu and Park Min Gook in the upcoming season. The two-star doctors will work together to build a trauma care center

in the countryside.

The returning cast members are Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Jin Kyung, Im Won Hee, Byun Woo Min, Kim Joo Heon, Yoon Na Moo, Shin Dong Wook, So Ju Yeon, Go Sang Ho, Bora, Jung Ji Ahn, and Kim Min Jae. The new sequel will introduce two new cast members to the viewers -- Lee Shin Young and Lee Hong Nae.

Director Yoo In Shik, writer Kang Eun Kyung, and the cast members gathered together for script reading. Actor Kim Min Jae could not attend the event due to his previously scheduled activities. He shared his words of support with the team. When the cast members reunited for the event, they shared their excitement about returning to the Doldam family.

Casts Dish About Dr. Romantic 3

"I want to enjoy working for season 3 together with everyone again. Thank you for creating a stage for season 3", Han Suk Kyu said.

Meanwhile, actors Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung said they consider it an honor to work together again because it is a project loved by many people.

The production teased chemistry between the director, writer, and cast members in the upcoming sequel. According to the producers, the team showcased exceptional teamwork in the upcoming season.

"Viewers will be able to see the deeper chemistry between director Yoo In Shik, writer Kang Eun Kyung, and the Doldam [family] actors, who have already showcased exceptional teamwork," through Season 3," the production team shared.

Watch the making video of Dr. Romantic 3