Dr. Romantic 3 Spoilers: Producers Introduce New Characters and Dr. Kim's New Rival

Dr. Romantic 3 will introduce some new characters to the followers of this SBS medical drama series. The upcoming sequel will also introduce the new rival of Dr. Kim Sabu when it premieres on April 28. The first episode of this K-drama series is scheduled to air on SBS Friday, April 28, at 10 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Philippines, Hong Kong, the UK, and the Middle East, can watch the third season of this medical drama on various streaming platforms.

Ahead of the premiere, the production team released new stills and character posters of the new and old members at the Doldam Hospital. Everybody in the Doldam family seems to be happy in the posters except surgeon Yang Ho Joon, who is forced to work in the countryside hospital. The character posters also introduced new members of the Doldam family and the new rival of Chief Surgeon Kim Sabu.

New Members of the Doldam Family

Nurse Park Eun Tak, head nurse Oh Myung Sim, the head of the administrative office Jang Gi Tae, the freelance doctor in charge of the anesthesia department Nam Do Il, doctor Jung In Soo, doctor Bae Moon Jung, doctor Yoon Ah Reum, nurses Joo Young Mi and Uhm Hyun Jung, surgeon Yang Ho Joon, director Park Min Guk, and the other members of Doldam family will work with two new doctors -- Jang Dong Hwa and Lee Sun Woong -- in Dr. Romantic 3.

The third season of this mini-series will introduce actor Lee Kyung Young as the new rival of Doctor Kim. He will portray Cha Jin Man, who might challenge the Doldam family. The followers of this SBS medical drama series will have to watch the show to know the problems created by these new members of the Doldam Hospital.

Love is in the Air

Surgeons Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae confirmed their relationship towards the end of season 2. They will be closer and more comfortable with each other in the upcoming sequel. The newly released stills show them taking a break from their busy schedules for a friendly chat. The onscreen couple looks comfortable with one another in the photos as they exchange warm smiles. The viewers can look forward to romantic moments between the two in the new sequel.

Meanwhile, the production team shared relationship between Kim Sabu, Seo Woo Jin, and Cha Eun Jae is a must-watch in the third season. According to the producers, the surgeons became closer to each other as they started they identified the path to being good doctors.

"The story of Dr. Kim, Seo Woo Jin, and Cha Eun Jae, who harbor dreams, will once again touch viewers and resonate with them. The mentor-student chemistry, which has become more intense than in Season 2, will be a point to watch that viewers can't miss," the producers shared.