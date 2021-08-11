Donald Trump's Ex-aide Omarosa Ousted from Big Brother VIP; All Eyes on Meghan Markle's Estranged Brother

Australia's Big Brother VIP seems to have landed in crisis after two big names from the show are out of the show in a matter of days. After 71-year-old Caitlyn Jenner, former US President Donald Trump's aide-turned-detractor Omarosa Manigault Newman is reportedly out of the show.

'Endemol Shine Australia [the production company behind Big Brother] is freaking out. They've lost their two biggest tickets,' Daily Mail Australia quotes as insider as saying. The source adds, "Caitlyn is already back in the U.S. and Omarosa was sent home not long after."

The report claims that the two international personalities were part of only a few episodes. Hence, the producers are now trying their best to retain Thomas Markle Jr, the only international contestant in the show after Caitlyn Jenner and Omarosa's exit.

However, another source has told the website that the show has come out well and exceed their expectations.

How Much Were Caitlyn Jenner and Omarosa Manigault Newman Paid?

According to a leading US outlet People, Omarosa was paid a bomb for being part of Big Brother VIP. The former Donald Trump's aide and TV personality has taken home $450,000.

Whereas Caitlyn Jenner has got slightly higher pay than Omarosa. She is paid $500,000. The multifaceted talent had announced that she was back in the US on Saturday. "Great time abroad for fun and glad to be back in #California on the campaign trail!" she tweeted. She is in the race for Governor of California.

However, her arrival to Australia had met with controversy. Many stranded Aussie citizens are unable to return to the country while she got special permission to enter Australia amid stringent Covid-19 restrictions.

Coming back to Big Brother VIP, it will be aired later this year. Apart from Caitlyn Jenner and Omarosa, the show still has Thomas Markle, Jessika Power, Imogen Anthony, Bernard Curry, Daniel Hayes, Ellie Gonsalves, Josh Carroll, Luke Toki and Matt Cooper in the show.

The Show Banks on Thomas Markle Jr

With the exit of two international stars, the show now banks on Thomas Markle Jr, the estranged sibling of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to draw the attention of the international audience.

In the teaser, he has already hogged the limelight by attacking Meghan Markle.