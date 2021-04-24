Caitlyn Jenner, Long-time Republican, Joins Race for California Governor

American TV personality Caitlyn Jenner has announced her plan to run for the governor of California. Seeking to replace Gavin Newsom in a recall election, the reality TV star wrote in a post on her website, "I'm in! California is worth fighting for."

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years I came here because I knew that anyone regardless of their background or station in life could turn their dreams into reality," said Jenner. She went on to add, "But for the past decade we have seen the glimmer of the Golden state video used by a one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interest over people."

The former Olympic decathlete has filed the initial paperwork and officially announced her bid to replace Newsom. Jenner, who is a long-time Republican, has assembled a team of prominent GOP operatives including Tony Fabrizio, Ryan Erwin and Tyler Deaton.

Moreover, Caitlyn Jenner has officially launched her election campaign through a website. The reality TV star tweeted, "Our campaign will be powered by everyday Californians who deserve leadership that is accountable to them, not the special interests in Sacramento." The campaign on Caitlyn's Twitter handle says, "Caitlyn for California."

Earlier, Jenner tweeted, "They don't want a #lgbt fiscal conservative and socially liberal candidate running. I am with Californians and will decide soon. I have been here for 45+ years and love CA."

Meanwhile, Jenner's path isn't set in cement. The effort to recall California's Democratic Governor Newsom gained momentum amid the pandemic. The fate of Newsom recall movement will be known next week. If the recall moves forward for the ballot and the majority of California voters say yes, then Caitlyn's name will pop up on the table to replace Gavin Newsom.

Who is Caitlyn Jenner?

Caitlyn Jenner is known for her celebrity status. She is the biological mother of famous business mogul Kylie Jenner and supermodel Kendall Jenner. Born as Caitlyn Marie Jenner, the American television personality is a transgender rights activist.

Because of her name recognition, Jenner is likely to get a hefty dose of media attention. However, many observers might worry about her lack of experience in the political space. But the state has previously elected two actors -- Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger -- as its governors.