Meghan Markle Bought Thousands of Copies of Her own Children's Book to Boost Sales, Alleges TV Host

Meghan Markle released her first children's book The Bench on June 8, 2021 and it quickly became a New York Times best seller and topped the charts on Amazon, selling millions of copies around the world.

The Bench revolves around a special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes and the book's storytelling and illustration give moments that evoke a sense of warmth, connection and compassion.

However, Lady Colin Campbell, who is a writer, television and radio personality, alleged that the sales of The Bench is manipulated and laid allegations against Meghan Markle saying she brought thousands of copies of her own book in an effort to boost sales and create a fake hype.

The 71-year-old claims Meghan is on a book purchasing spree and is ''distributing'' them to libraries so more people can got a hold of it and stated that she has pulled a leaf out of John F Kennedy's trick, who was also accused of buying his own books in large numbers to boost sales and generate hype.

Lady Colin made the claims while she was answering questions from fans on her YouTube channel and hit out at Meghan Markle and her book saying, ''Did she thank her readers for making it a New York Times (bestseller)?'' and continued, ''I thought she had made it a New York Times Bestseller by buying several thousand copies of the book and distributing them to libraries.''

The aristocrat claimed Meghan is not the first person to be selling their book in unethical ways and compared her con job to former US President JFK. ''It's a well-known secret, in the publishing trade. One person who did it very well was JKF. There's nothing new about it, it's been going on since the 1940s and the 1950s,'' and summed it up with, ''That's the oldest trick in the book.''

However, Lady Colin's allegations are not proved and so is the accusations pinned against JFK. Also, after receiving good reviews about the book by readers, Meghan released a statement thanking everyone for the love and revealed the book is a love letter to her husband Charles and son Archie.

''While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I'm encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere'' Meghan's statement read.