The stage is prepping up for the first season of Big Brother VIP, the Australian version of Dutch reality show Big Brother. The show, which will be aired by Seven Network, has an interesting line-up of contestants and notably a few international personalities.

Meet the International Personalities

Caitlyn Jenner

US-based Caitlyn Jenner is a gold-medal-winning decathlete. She was assigned male at birth and came out as a trans-woman in April 2015. The 71-year-old is a transgender rights activist and is called as the most famous transgender woman in the world. A member of the Republican Party has worked in TV shows and films.

Omarosa Manigault Newman

Omarosa Manigault Newman is an aide-turned-detractor of former US President Donald Trump. She worked as the assistant to Trump as a director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison between January and December 2017. She was shown the door by the White House citing "money and integrity issues" and "inappropriate use of company vehicles".

Later, she criticized Donald Trump and his administration. Apart from politics, the 47-year-old woman has associated with television shows. Before working with the ex-US President, she had participated in NBC's reality show The Apprentice. After being fired from the White House, she had participated in the first season of Celebrity Big Brother and became one of the top five finalists.

Thomas Markle Jr

Thomas Markle Jr is an estranged half-brother of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The 55-year-old person, who works as a window fitter, often hit headlines by making comments against Meghan allthough she distanced herself from him after her marriage with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

In 2017, he was also in the news when he was arrested in Oregon for holding a gun at a woman's head. In the teaser, he says, "I told Prince Harry, I think she's going to ruin your life. She's very shallow'." This indicates that it will be an explosive show.

Local Talents

Jessika Power is social media celebrity and Instagram influencer who shot to fame with Jessika Power 'Married At First Sight'. She had tied the knot with Mick Gould in 2019 and months later her hubby discovered that she was still in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Dan. She is now in a relationship with recording artist Filip.

Imogen Anthony

Imogen Anthony is a model and a former girlfriend of Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands. Despite the 19-year-age gap, they were in a relationship for eight years.

Bernard Curry, Daniel Hayes, Ellie Gonsalves, Josh Carroll, Luke Toki and Matt Cooper are the other contestants who will be taking part in the show.