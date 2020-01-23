Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle hit out at his daughter and Prince Harry in a new interview. "Harry owes me, Meghan owes me," the 75-year-old said, adding that it is time for his daughter to "look after daddy." He was speaking in a documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story, which was aired on Alaska TV/Channel 5 on January 22.

Thomas Markle, who has not spoken to his daughter since her wedding in May 2018 to Prince Harry, made the comments in the documentary that was filmed before the couple decided to step down as senior royals in order to become financially independent.

In the 90-minute documentary, Thomas accuses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of saying "trashy things" about him. He further said "he doesn't feel bad about taking money to appear in the film because "at this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now, it's time to look after Daddy."

Ready to give evidence against daughter

Thomas also confirmed in the documentary that he is ready to give evidence against his daughter in the High Court if the case goes for trial. "I'm going to defend myself," he says. Harry and Meghan had filed a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers in October last year, "over the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018," relating to the unlawful publication of a private letter sent by Meghan to her father.

An unfair portrayal of him in the media

The 75-year-old claimed that his portrayal in the media had been unfair and that he had agreed to appear in the documentary "because I want everyone to know that I'm not all the trashy things that are being said about me".

"I want Harry and Meghan to see this video and know that this is not fair," he said.