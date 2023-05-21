Doctor Cha Episode 12 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Cha episode 12 will air on JTBC Sunday, May 21, at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the love triangle between Cha Jeong Suk, Seo In Ho, and Choi Seung Hee. In Ho will try to save his marriage with Jeong Suk. With just four episodes left for the finale, the viewers are curious about the title character. People in Korea can watch the upcoming episode of this medical drama on TV this Sunday at 10.30 pm KST.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Middle East, Hong Kong, China, and the UK, can watch the upcoming chapter of this romantic comedy-drama with subtitles on Netflix.

International Air Timings of Doctor Cha Episode 12:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Here is everything about Doctor Cha episode 12, which will air on JTBC Sunday at 10.30 pm KST.

Story

The mini-series revolves around a resident who works at a University hospital. Her husband works at the same hospital as the resident chief surgeon. He has an extramarital relationship with a fellow doctor who also works at the same hospital. The senior doctors were deeply in love with one another while they were medical students. But some unexpected events forced the resident chief surgeon to marry the title character while he was a resident.

Without being aware of her husband's extramarital relationship with his first love, the female lead returns to the medical field as a resident after 20 years. She excitedly joins the hospital where her husband and son work. To hide his secret relationship with his fellow doctor, the chief surgeon tries to discourage his wife from restarting her professional life. However, he fails in his mission.

Spoilers

Previously, the female lead tried to stay calm and make a decision about her marriage. She confronted her husband and his secret lover. Then, the doctor asked Seung Hee to leave and work in another hospital. But Seung Hee refused to give up on In Ho. She waited for her lover to get a divorce and start afresh with him. However, In Ho decided to save his marriage and dedicate his life to the family.

Meanwhile, Doctor Roy Kim tried getting closer to Jeong Suk. He decided to stay by her side during hard times. It made In Ho feel insecure. He did not miss any opportunity to get into an argument with Doctor Kim. Toward the end of episode 11, the two professors got into a physical fight in the emergency room. The viewers will get to know the impact of this silly fight in the next episode.

Preview

According to the production team, episode 12 will focus on the love triangle between Cha Jeong Suk, Seo In Ho, and Choi Seung Hee. The followers of this romantic comedy-drama can look forward to In Ho's desperate attempts to save his marriage and Jeong Suk's reaction. The producers asked the viewers to watch Seung Hee's response.

"May 21 episode will entertainingly depict Seo In Ho's desperate attempts to keep his marriage and Cha Jung Sook's reaction. Please also look for Choi Seung Hee's reaction as she realizes she's up against an unscalable wall that Cha Jung Sook and Seo In Ho have built up over 20 years of marriageâ€”and what choices she will make as a result," the producers shared.