Doctor Cha Episode 11 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Cha episode 11 will air on JTBC Saturday, May 20, at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will feature troubled moments for Cha Jeong Suk as a fire breaks out at the resident dormitory. With just five episodes left for the finale, the viewers are curious about the title character. People in Korea can watch the upcoming episode of this medical drama on TV this Saturday at 10.30 pm KST.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Middle East, Hong Kong, China, and the UK, can watch the upcoming chapter of this romantic comedy-drama with subtitles on Netflix.

International Air Timings of Doctor Cha Episode 11:

Australia - 11.30 pm

Japan - 10.30 pm

The Philippines - 9.30 pm

Malaysia - 9.30 pm

Indonesia - 8.30 pm

Thailand - 8.30 pm

India - 7.00 pm

Europe - 3.30 pm

Britain - 2.30 pm

New Zealand - 1.30 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 9.30 am

Brazil - 10.30 am

Story

The mini-series revolves around a resident who works at a University hospital. Her husband works at the same hospital as the resident chief surgeon. He has an extramarital relationship with a fellow doctor who also works at the same hospital. The senior doctors were deeply in love with one another while they were medical students. But some unexpected events forced the resident chief surgeon to marry the title character while he was a resident.

Without being aware of her husband's extramarital relationship with his first love, the female lead returns to the medical field as a resident after 20 years. She excitedly joins the hospital where her husband and son work. To hide his secret relationship with his fellow doctor, the chief surgeon tries to discourage his wife from restarting her professional life. However, he fails in his mission.

Spoilers

Previously, the female lead found out about her husband's secret child. Although the resident knew about his extramarital affair, she never thought he was cheating on her for nearly two decades. She found it difficult to accept the truth and was struggling to face reality when Jeon So Ra came to her rescue. So Ra took the female lead on a long drive and revealed that she knew everything about Seo In Ho's extramarital affair.

Though episode 10 ended on a happy note, the promo for this week hints at troubled moments for the female lead. Jeong Suk loses her calm and confronts her husband about his extramarital affair. Meanwhile, Seo In Ho's secret lover Choi Seung Hee also forces him to make a decision. Even before he draws a conclusion, something terrible happens in the hospital. Fire breaks out at the resident dormitory while the female lead is in her room. Seo In Ho, Roy Kim, and others rush to the site for a rescue mission.

But Cha Jeong Suk does not respond to their calls. The followers of this medical drama series will have to watch the upcoming episode to find out how the fire broke out and why the female lead stayed in her room when others tried to help her. The chapter will air on JTBC Saturday at 10.30 pm KST.