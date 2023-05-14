Doctor Cha Episode 10 How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Doctor Cha Episode 10 will air on JTBC this Sunday, May 14, at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will feature the impact of a big revelation by Seo In Ho towards the end of episode 9. People in Korea can watch the upcoming episode of this medical drama on TV this Sunday at 10.30 pm KST.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Middle East, Hong Kong, China, and the UK, can watch the upcoming chapter of this romantic comedy-drama with subtitles on Netflix.

Here is everything about the tenth episode of Doctor Cha, which will air on JTBC this Sunday at 10.30 pm KST.

Story

The mini-series revolves around a resident who works at a University hospital. Her husband works at the same hospital as the resident chief surgeon. He has an extramarital relationship with a fellow doctor who also works at the same hospital. The senior doctors were deeply in love with one another while they were medical students. But some unexpected events forced the resident chief surgeon to marry the title character even while he was a resident.

Without being aware of her husband's extramarital relationship with his first love, the female lead returned to the medical field as a resident after 20 years. She excitedly joins the hospital where her husband and son work. To hide his secret relationship with his fellow doctor, the chief surgeon tries to discourage his wife from restarting her professional life. However, he fails in his mission.

Spoilers

Previously, Cha Jeong Suk made a big decision after realizing the difficulties she would face by hiding the truth from her family. So, she leaves the house and stays in the resident dormitory. Seo In Ho feels uneasy in his wife's absence. He decides to persuade her to return home. When he finds out that his wife has volunteered for a medical camp, he decides to volunteer and convince her.

However, the professor struggles to talk to his wife at the camp. She ignores her as much as possible. Toward the end of episode 9, the professor gets drunk and indirectly reveals his relationship with the resident doctor in front of everybody. The upcoming chapter will show the impact of this revelation on the onscreen couple and the people around them.

"After it becomes revealed to the hospital [staff] that Cha Jung Sook and Seo In Ho are married, Choi Seung Hee and Roy Kim will deal with the situation in their own ways," the production team teased.

Preview

The preview for episode 10 features a conversation between Seo In Ho and Choi Seung Hee. In Ho might face reality and end his secret relationship with Seung Hee. According to the production team, Cha Jeong Suk, Seo In Ho, Choi Seung Hee, and Roy Kim would face a crisis in the upcoming chapter.

"Cha Jung Sook's decision to face the truth that she did not want to face brings a huge change to the relationship between Seo In Ho and Choi Seung Hee. Please stay tuned to find out how Cha Jung Sook will overcome this crisis and what choices Seo In Ho and Choi Seung Hee will make," the producers shared.

"Once again, Seo In Ho and Roy Kim will get into a thrilling battle of nerves over Cha Jung Sook. Seo In Ho's change of heart after tasting a bitter dose of reality at a medical volunteering site will be fun to watch. After Seo In Ho's double life is discovered, Cha Jung Sook, Seo In Ho, Choi Seung Hee, and Roy Kim will face a crossroads where they must each make their own choices," they added.