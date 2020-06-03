Lee Min Ho shared three pictures from the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch on his Instagram account that looked like a scene from a royal wedding. The images show Lee Min Ho goofing around the set where chairs are set for some grand event.

The King: Eternal Monarch has completed 13 episodes and the next episode will be aired on June 5. Shooting of the drama was completed on May 28 with three more episodes left to air. The only information available so far is that the last scene included the two protagonists Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun who act as Emperor Lee Gon and detective Jung Tae Eul, respectively.

All Set For The Wedding?

With the plot reaching its climax as Lee Gon is poisoned in episode 13, intense scenes between the protagonists and antagonist Lee Lim are expected. Previous episodes showed growing intimacy between Lee Gon and Tae Eul, giving a hint that the two are all set to take the next step of getting married.

But as they exist in parallel worlds, either of them will have to leave their world to get married to the other. This makes the choice difficult for both Lee Gon and Tae Eul. But the pictures shared by Lee Min Ho have made fans speculate that wedding is surely on the cards as one can also spot two chairs (that look like royal seating) behind Min Ho.

The Mystery of Manpashikjeok

With three episodes left, there are many questions to be answered in the drama including the fate of Lee Gon and Tae Eul. The trailer of episode 14 showed Lee Gon running towards Tae Eul as time stops. Thus, Lee Gon is sure to wake up from his unconscious state. But the existence of the parallel world is still a mystery. Fans are also waiting for an answer to the mystery behind Manpashikjeok and if Lee Gon succeeds in getting it from villain Lee Lim.

Even if Lee Gon gets his hands on Manpashikjeok, what will happen to Tae Eul if that leads to the closure of the gate to the parallel world? It looks like Lee Min Ho's pictures give a hint that it will surely end well for Lee Gon and Tae Eul.

The last episode of the drama will air on June 12. After The King: Eternal Monarch, Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung starrer Backstreet Rookie will air on SBS at 10 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.