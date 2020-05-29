The King: Eternal Monarch crew wrapped up the filming of the drama by shooting a scene that included Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun. The drama was shot over a period of eight months. With four episodes left to be aired, there are changes made in the date of the telecast. Here are the details.

According to the production house Hwa & Dam Pictures, the filming of the drama came to an end on May 28. The shooting started in October last year but due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, it was halted for some time. With the restrictions lifted, the cast and crew took all measures and precautions in the sets and are now finally done with the shooting.

The production house thanked the entire cast and crew for doing their best for the new and different parallel-universe fantasy romance The King: Eternal Monarch. "The fantasy drama's unpredictable and endlessly eventful story will continue to unfold in the remaining four episodes. Please stay tuned until the very end," said Hwa & Dam Pictures.

New Timing, Date of Telecast

SBS has made an announcement about the change in date and timings of airing the remaining four episodes of The King: Eternal Monarch. Accordingly, the first change is that the episode 13 will not be telecast on Friday, May 29, instead the audience will get to watch the episode on May 30. This week only one episode of the Lee Min Ho-starrer drama will be aired.

Episodes 14 and 15 will be aired on June 5 and 6. The last episode will be telecast on June 12. However, SBS has not made any announcement about the timings of the episodes and they will continue to air at 10 p.m. (KST) on respective dates.

The first episode of the drama was aired on Apr. 17, 2020. The cast and crew started shooting in October last year in North Chungcheong Province. According to earlier released dates, the final episode was scheduled to be aired on June 6. But as the episode that was supposed to be aired on May 29 was delayed, the final episode has been pushed to June 12. Drama Contagion will air on May 29 at 10 p.m. to create awareness about coronavirus, said SBS.

Backstreet Rookie Telecast to be Delayed?

Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung-starrer Backstreet Rookie was scheduled to air its first episode on June 12. But SBS has not made any announcement about the change in drama's schedule so far.

The King: Eternal Monarch has picked up the pace as its ratings have increased since airing of the episode 12. The audience is expecting to see more of Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul camaraderie, whereas also waiting for the next move of Lee Rim. With stills of episode 13 circulating where Lee Gon is seen lying on hospital bed unconscious and Captain Jo Young by his side, the plot is likely to get intense.