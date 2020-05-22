The second teaser of Backstreet Rookie has been released and Ji Chang Wook can't get his eyes off Kim Yoo Jung. It looks like the fighting spirit of Yoo Jung gets her closer to mild-hearted Ji Chang Wook.

SBS drama Backstreet Rookie will be released on June 12 after the ending of Lee Min Ho-starrer The King: Eternal Monarch. Backstreet Rookie is tagged as an unpredictable love story between convenience store owner Choi Dae Hyun (played by Ji Chang Wook) and part-time employee Jung Saet Byul (played by Kim Yoo Jung).

The teaser gives an insight into the contradicting attitudes of Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung. Yoo Jung is as wild as possible with the word 'fear' missing in her dictionary. Yoo Jung is introduced as a girl with a fierce spirit, someone who is ever ready to fight anyone creating trouble.

Ji Chang Wook plays a simple man who tends to know the tricks of kicks but doesn't want to try it on anyone. He seems to be staying far away from fights at any cost. He is to himself and his convenience store is all he cares about.

Contrasting Characters, Magical Chemistry

The teaser shows Ji Chang Wook encountering Kim Yoo Jung where she tells him: "To you, the convenience store is your life and your family's source of income, but I have nothing to lose and nothing to fear." She joins Chang Wook's convenience store as a part-time worker and is as fierce as before. JI Chang Wook is heard telling her, "I don't think our personalities go well together."

But what follows next is that Chang Wook gets completely enamored by Yoo Jung's fierce charms. From her informal way of speech to near-kiss incident, Ji Chang Wook just can't help falling for the Backstreet Rookie Yoo Jung.

The second teaser is proof that there will be a lot of comedy, fight as well as romance in the drama Backstreet Rookie. This is Ji Chang Wook's latest drama after "Melting me Softly" that was released in 2019.

Yoo Jung's last drama was 'Clean with Passion Now' released in 2018. She announced in February 2018 that she was diagnosed with dysfunctions of the thyroid gland and was taking a break from acting. So, Backstreet Rookie is a comeback drama for the 'Love in the Moonlight' star.

Meanwhile, the last episode of SBS's fantasy drama The King: Eternal Monarch will be aired on June 6. The slot will be filled by romantic drama Backstreet Rookie from June 12, 10 p.m. KST.