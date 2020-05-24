Lee Min Ho starrer The King: Eternal Monarch recorded a spike in ratings with episode 12 aired on May 23. The drama was struggling with low numbers despite the interesting plot and much-appreciated cast. It looks like now the drama has overcome the challenges posed by controversies and is proving its mettle with the strong content.

According to AGB Nielsen, episode 12 of The King: Eternal Monarch, recorded 8.1 percent and 8.5 percent in the second half of the drama. TNM said the drama amassed 8.6 percent viewership in its latest episode.

Both the villain Lee Rim (played by Lee Jung Jin) and protagonist The King Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) were seen ferociously attacking and counter-attacking their enemies. After a long wait there was proper action that probably thrilled the audience. The King himself slaying enemies along with his royal guards as he takes on Lee Rim's men provided the much-needed pace to the drama.

Convincing Chemistry Between Lee Gon - Tae Eul

Another scene that is now popular as a neck kiss scene between Lee Gon and Jeong Tae Eul (Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun) was loved by viewers. In the earlier episodes some had pointed out missing chemistry between both lead characters. But with this sensuous kissing scene, it looks like the audience is convinced of their chemistry and many viewers have posted that they are looking forward to the next episodes and PDA between Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun.

The King: Eternal Monarch despite the trailer showing a lot of blood in the teaser of episode 11 failed to increase ratings. But it looks like the fighting and the last emotionally charged scene between Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun caught the audience's attention and helped increase the rating of episode 13.

Fantasy Drama Transforms Into Romantic Thriller

With villain likely to use his important and last cards and King Lee Gon also all set to put in his all to fight out the enemy, the upcoming episodes will get more interesting as the fantasy drama is turning into a thriller. The drama about the parallel universe started on April 17 opened to a massive rating of over 11 percent. But the ratings saw a dip from the third episode onwards. Many controversies marred the drama and also made the director apologize for historically misrepresenting historical facts about Korean warship.

The last episode of the drama will be aired on June 6 at 10 p.m. KST. SBS will air Ji Chang Wook and Kim Yoo Jung starrer Backstreet Rookie from June 12 in the same slot.