In The King: Eternal Monarch episode 13, a criminal fooled the Emperor of a country, who is known to be the most intelligent person in the Kingdom. The viewers are still wondering how Luna managed to meet Emperor Lee Gon and why Jo Yeong took so much time to return. Episode 14 may provide some answers when it airs on SBS Friday, June 5, at 10 p.m. KST.

But a promo for the new episode does not provide hope for the series' followers. It teases trouble for Detective Jung Tae Eul, Jo Yeong, Jo Eun Seop, Detective Kang Shin Jae, court lady Noh Ok Nam, and other people in the palace. Lee Lim may utilize this time in taking everything from his nephew, and he could try to get in power.

How did things come out in favor of him?

All thanks to Luna. She did a great job this week. The criminal from the Kingdom of Corea was not noisy at all in the Republic of Korea. She calmly waited for her turn to make the right move. The doppelganger of Tae Eul did not just fool the detective, but also everybody around her. She was ahead of the detective in every step.

When Tae Eul came to know that her doppelganger from the parallel world broke into her house by fooling her father, she contacted the criminal. Luna declined an offer from the detective to have a face to face talk. The criminal asked her detective doppelganger to wait a little longer for their first meeting.

Why did Lee Lim bring Luna to the Republic of Korea?

The detective thought she is the only target of her doppelganger from the Kingdom of Corea. But Luna was targetting Lee Gon. She was tracking every move of the detective to plan her move. Finally, the criminal met Lee Gon in his hotel room when Jo Yeong went out to buy drinks. The King failed to identify Luna initially.

By the time Lee Gon identified the criminal, he was trapped. He drank a poisonous drink offered by Luna, and he remembered everything that happened 25 years ago before he collapsed on the bed. As many of the fans speculated, the King himself saved little Lee Gon when he was eight years old.

How did Lee Lim plan it all?

The evil character knew everything about little Lee Gon's savior. He re-created the same scene again with the help of Luna, and this time he managed to become the winner. After assigning the task of killing the King, Lee Lim headed to the Kingdom of Corea to claim the throne. The King: Eternal Monarch fans will have to watch episode 14 on SBS Friday, June 5, at 10 p.m. KST to know his next move.

Meanwhile, episode 13 of this fantasy thriller confirmed the death of Prime Minister Koo Seo Ryeong's doppelganger in the Republic of Korea. The chapter also revealed all the details about the first meeting between Lee Lim and the Prime Minister.

What to expect in The King: Eternal Monarch episode 14 and how to watch it live online?

The upcoming episode of this mini-series is likely to feature a blood bath. It will show Lee Gon on the hospital bed. Jo Yeong will take him to the hospital, probably after Luna leaves the room. The promo shows him rushing to the hospital with the King. But it is not clear why National Forensic Service (NFS) employee Kim He Joo is with Jo Yeong.

The teaser video also shows Jo Yeong narrating the incident to Tae Eul. The short clip then teases trouble for Jo Eun Seop, and it ends by hinting at the demise of Tae Eul. The video shows Luna stabbing her doppelganger when she is walking through an isolated place. Will the detective bid adieu to all in the upcoming episode?

The followers of this fantasy thriller will have to watch the upcoming episode to know more about it. SBS will air The King: Eternal Monarch episode 14 on Friday, June 5, at 10 p.m. KST. The chapter will also be available on the official website of SBS. Non-Korean speaking fans of this mini-series can watch the show with subtitles on Netflix.