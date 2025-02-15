Denise Frazier: Mississippi Woman Who Had Sexual Intercourse with Dog and Posted Videos of the Vile Act Jailed

A Mississippi woman has been arrested and sentenced to jail after being found guilty of engaging in sexual acts with a dog. Denise Frazier, 21, was convicted of unnatural intercourse and received a four-year prison sentence on January 24 after shocking videos surfaced showing her involvement in the disturbing act.

In addition to her jail time, a judge ordered her to serve five years of probation and pay $2,615.51 in fines. Frazier was arrested in Hattiesburg in 2024 and charged with one count of attempted unnatural intercourse and one count of unnatural intercourse. According to WJTV, multiple videos featured three different dogs. They were rescued and provided with veterinary care.

Jailed for Disgusting Act

"This sentencing is a step toward justice, but the fight isn't over - we are still pushing for full accountability in Jones County, where Frazier's abuse first came to light," said Doll Stanley, In Defense of Animals' Justice for Animals Senior Campaigner, the outlet reported.

Frazier had earlier been arrested in a different Mississippi county in 2023 for the same offense when she was 19 years old.

She was caught on video that went viral on Snapchat, showing her engaging in unnatural intercourse with a male dog.

A disturbed resident reported the February video to local authorities, leading to her eventual arrest on aggravated cruelty charges.

"In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I've ever investigated," said Sergeant JD Carter of the Jones County Sheriff's Department said at the time.

"JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss the particular content,' he added. 'The investigation into this case is far from over."

No Remorse

Frazier reportedly admitted that she was the person in the video engaging in sexual acts with an animal. According to Carter, Frazier claimed she was coerced into committing the disturbing acts, but authorities have found no evidence to support this, though the matter remains under investigation.

She allegedly told police that she was "threatened to do it" and that "people pay [her]" for the videos, as reported by the Laurel Leader-Call.

"We've never dealt with this particular type of case before," Carter said. "There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting.

"So, right now, we're still in that initial phase, right past the first part of it. But, we're still going to look into it to see if there's more."

Authorities believe there may be more videos recorded in other counties and have notified nearby sheriff's departments. The dogs were removed from the home where Frazier was arrested and taken to a local animal hospital for care.

One of the seized dogs is a German shepherd, which Frazier had described as a "service dog."