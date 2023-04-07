Denise Frazier: Mississippi Woman Arrested for Having Sex with Male Dog and Posting Graphic Videos of the Vile Act [GRAPHIC]

A Mississippi woman was arrested after allegedly having sex with a dog and then posting "extremely graphic" videos of the abuse to her social media. Denise Frazier, 19, was charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal, police said on Wednesday. She could face up to 10 years in jail if proven guilty.

According to reports, one veteran cop who watched the vile videos described it as one of the "most disturbing cases" he had ever witnessed. Frazier, who was booked by Jones County Sheriff's Department (JCSD) on Wednesday, has reportedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the animal on the video.

Shocking Mentality

The sheriff's office said that Frazier posted content online of her having sex with a male dog. Authorities in Mississippi said that a concerned citizen who saw a video of a woman and a male dog on social media alerted them of the incident.

"In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I've ever investigated," said Sergeant JD Carter of the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

"JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss the particular content," he added. "The investigation into this case is far from over."

According to reports, Frazier did admit that she was seen on the video having sex with an animal.

Carter claims that Frazier's defense was that she was "threatened to do it" and also that "people pay [her]" but there is no proof of that even though police are looking into it.

According to the Laurel Leader-Call, she allegedly told police that she had been "threatening to do it" and that "people pay [her]" for the videos.

"We've never dealt with this particular type of case before," Carter said. "There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting.

"So, right now, we're still in that initial phase, right past the first part of it. But, we're still going to look into it to see if there's more."

He speculates that more videos may have been shot in other counties. They have informed the sheriff's offices in the area.

Cruelty to Animals

The dogs were shifted to a nearby veterinary hospital after being seized from the house where Frazier was arrested.

One of the dogs is a German shepherd, which Frazier referred to as a "service dog."

A complaint of animal cruelty and unnatural intercourse has been filed against Frazier, who has been booked in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

She appeared in court for the first time on Thursday, and her bond was set at $25,000. According to WDAM, the woman has also been told by a judge to stay away from animals until after her trial.

While unnatural intercourse in Mississippi is punishable by up to ten years in prison and a fine, animal cruelty is only punishable by up to six months.