Denise Frazier: Mississippi Woman Who Had Sex with Dog Filmed One Video Outside a Baptist Church as Multiple Disturbing TikToks Emerge [GRAPHIC]

The Mississippi woman who was arrested after a video posted on social media allegedly showed her having sex with a German shepherd, was caught on camera having sexual intercourse with three separate dogs, police said. Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested after a Snapchat video showed her having sexual intercourse with a dog, which she had filmed outside a church.

Frazier could face up to 10 years in jail if proven guilty. Investigators said that one of the videos was shot in the parking lot of a local Baptist church. This came as police said there were several other disturbing videos of Frazier having sex with multiple dogs that have flooded social media.

Disturbing Details of Bestiality

More unsettling information regarding Frazier's dalliances with dogs has come to light in the course of the investigation following her arrest on Wednesday. Frazier had initially claimed that she was compelled to have sex with the dogs, but authorities say there is no proof of that.

Investigators claim they have received footage of Frazier having sex with three separate dogs in addition to several other videos of her having sex with the German shepherd.

According to Sergeant JD Carter, one of the videos appears to have been shot in the Freedom Baptist Church parking lot in Myrick.

The videos appeared to have been shot between February 23 and February 28 according to screenshots of iCloud-shared clips from the videos.

Carter's investigation made him believe that Frazier was purposefully abusing three different pets.

Authorities were alerted of the video after a "concerned resident" flagged it and reported to the police.

"JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss the particular content," Carter told the publication.

"The investigation into this case is far from over."

"In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I've ever investigated," he added.

According to WDAM, all three canines are currently receiving care at a nearby veterinary clinic.

Investigation On

Frazier reportedly did admit that she was the one who is seen on the video having sex with the dog. Carter claims that Frazier's defense was that she was forced to carry out the horrible acts, but claims that there is no proof of that even though they are looking into it.

According to the Laurel Leader-Call, she allegedly told police that she had been "threatened to do it" and that "people pay [her]" for the videos.

"We've never dealt with this particular type of case before," Carter said. "There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting.

"So, right now, we're still in that initial phase, right past the first part of it. But, we're still going to look into it to see if there's more."

He speculates that more videos may have been shot in other counties. They have informed the sheriff's offices in the area.

The dogs were shifted to a nearby veterinary hospital after being seized from the house where Frazier was arrested.

One of the dogs is a German shepherd, which Frazier referred to as a "service dog."

A complaint of animal cruelty and unnatural intercourse has been filed against Frazier, who has been booked in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

She appeared in court for the first time on Thursday, and her bond was set at $25,000. According to WDAM, the woman has also been told by a judge to stay away from animals until after her trial.

While unnatural intercourse in Mississippi is punishable by up to ten years in prison and a fine, animal cruelty is only punishable by up to six months.