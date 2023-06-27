Denise Frazier: Mississippi Woman Arrested for Having Sex With Male Dog and Posting Videos of the Vile Act Banned by Twitter

A Mississippi teenager, who was arrested after a video posted on Snapchat allegedly showed her having sex with a dog has been banned from Twitter. Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested in Mississippi earlier this year and charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Frazier allegedly has sex with a German Shepherd in front of a Baptist Church and filmed the entire episode before posting it on social media. An investigator who watched the video of the vile act said at the time said: "We've never dealt with this particular type of case before, there are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting."

Disturbing and Unnerving

Authorities claimed the obscene recordings, including one shot in a church, showed Frazier having sex with animals. Frazier also reportedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with the animal on the video.

However, Frazier claimed she was "forced into the disturbing act by people who pay her to make pornographic videos", according to court documents.

Following her arrest, Frazier disappeared from social media, but she recently resurfaced on Twitter under the username @DeniseSweet614.

The account, which shared more explicit videos and unsettling statements, ironically targeted individuals involved in animal abuse. She wrote: "I'm thinking about becoming vegetarian. People are so cruel to animals."

The account, which was blocked overnight, also shared non-explicit movies and pictures of dogs.

Frazier was previously charged with severe animal abuse and extramarital affairs when she appeared in court in April.

A bond amount of $25,000 was set for her.

Dangerous Act

During the investigation, the sheriff's office said that Frazier posted content online of her having sex with a male dog. Authorities in Mississippi at that time said that a concerned citizen who saw a video of a woman and a male dog on social media alerted them of the incident.

"In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I've ever investigated," said Sergeant JD Carter of the Jones County Sheriff's Department, who saw the videos said at that time.

"JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss the particular content," he added. "The investigation into this case is far from over."

He speculates that more videos may have been shot in other counties. They have informed the sheriff's offices in the area.

While unnatural intercourse in Mississippi is punishable by up to ten years in prison and a fine, animal cruelty is only punishable by up to six months.

A specific court date for her next appearance has not been scheduled at this time. However, local media sources have indicated that if Frazier is found guilty, she could potentially face a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail. It is important to note that Frazier has denied all charges made against her thus far.