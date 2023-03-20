SHOCKING: Man Caught on Camera Raping Stray Dog in India During Holi Celebrations as Police Hunt for Suspect [GRAPHIC]

A man was caught on CCTV raping a stray dog in Patna in India in one of the most disgusting acts of bestiality. The shocking incident reportedly happened on March 8, on the day of Holi. A video of the graphic act has since gone viral, with police now in hunt of the man who committed the heinous crime.

A police case has been registered against the unidentified man in the city of Patna, the capital of the Indian state of Bihar for raping a stray dog, police said. The incident was first reported by an NGO after members of the organization saw surveillance footage of the man raping the stray dog.

Horrifying Act

In the CCTV footage, the man can be purportedly seen performing the unnatural act on the dog in a public place, reported news agency ANI. The police investigation was launched after an NGO submitted an application to Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna.

The disturbing footage was first posted to Instagram by Priya Dhotre, an animal lover from Patna, Bihar. Priya stated on Instagram that a man had inappropriate sex with a stray dog and added that the video was taken on the day of Holi.

In addition, she captioned the video to let the viewers know that a complaint had been made about this to the Phulwari Sarif police station in Patna.

"We appreciate that a complaint has been filed with the Phulwari Sarif Thana in Patna, and we urge the authorities to take this matter seriously and conduct a thorough investigation. We hope that the culprit will be identified and punished appropriately for committing such a terrible crime," read the Instagram post.

"As a responsible and caring community. it is our duty to ensure the safety and well-being of all living beings, including animals," she added.

Suspect Still on the Loose

Phulwari Sharif ASP Manish confirmed the incident and said the case will be investigated based on cruelty against animals.

"An application has come, and call forward has been done with the document. Action will be taken under IPC and Animal Act. The matter is being investigated. The investigation is underway," Minish said.

This isn't the first time such an incident has been reported from India.

Only last month, a man from Inder Puri in India's capital Delhi committed a heinous act of raping a female dog, repeatedly. An FIR was registered against the accused who was also identified as a pedophile by his aged mother.

Also, a 25-year-old man was recently accused of raping a stray dog at Gaikwad Pada in Thane district, which brought to light a case of neglect for stray dogs in Ulhasnagar, close to Mumbai. In this regard, the police filed a complaint against the fugitive suspect.