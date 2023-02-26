SHOCKING: Man Rapes Dog Inside Park in India as Delhi Police Refuse to Arrest Suspect [GRAPHIC]

A shocking video has emerged that shows a man raping a stray dog in a park in New Delhi, India. The disturbing video was shared online on Sunday, leaving animal activists and pet lovers shocked. Activists and social media users have also accused Delhi police of not taking any action and filing a complaint in this regard.

According to reports, police refused to lodge a complaint against the rapist and also didn't take the dog for any treatment. This isn't the first time that such an incident has happened in India. There have been several incidents of animal bestiality reported across India over the past few years.

Pathetic and Disgusting

The video shows a man, probably in his 40s, having sex with a dog inside a park in Delhi's Hari Nagar area on Friday. The monster was first seen by an animal feeder and videotaped the entire incident.

He then went to the police to report the crime. However, a screenshot from a WhatsApp chat hints the police officials denied taking cognizance of the dog being raped. So, the police refused to lodge a complaint.

"SHO convinced him to not file a complaint and said that let the guy come again 2-3 days later then they will take action..." the man wrote alongside the video posted on social media.

The rapist is still walking free and no action has been taken till Sunday morning.

However, the incident hasn't gone down well with several social media users including animal activists and pet lovers.

They have since slammed both the act and the police's response to it. After the video was tweeted online by Anti-Cruelty officer Tarun Agarwal, many animal activists stood for justice and demanded proper action.

Insensitive Police

Many have also called the police insensitive for not taking the dog into their care after the rape. Pankhuri Pathak, a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), also spoke out in this regard and questioned the authorities for failing to file a case.

She tweeted, mentioning a few officials, including the Delhi police, "Let us be clear. By not filing a FIR and arresting this monster, @DelhiPolice is shielding and enabling a rapist. What is stopping SHO Harinagar from taking action? (sic)"

"Is this not a crime?" she added slamming the alleged attitude of the SHO.

After several Twitter users questioned Delhi Police's role in the matter, Delhi Police tweeted its reply by saying," The matter has been taken cognizance of and the concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action."

However, the man hasn't yet been tracked and arrested.