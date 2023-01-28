Texas Man Arrested, Charged After Posting Instagram Video of Himself Engaging in a Sexual Act with a Dog

A man was arrested and is accused of sexually abusing animals after someone reported his disturbing social media posts to police.

Jonathan David Casanova Garcia, 19, is charged with bestiality, a state jail felony.

Mass Shooting Threat Led Police to Find Video of Garcia Engaging in Sex Act with Dog

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a man reported to San Antonio police that Casanova Garcia made a mass shooting threat against a bar and had other disturbing posts on his Instagram page.

The affidavit states that as investigators monitored Casanova Garcia's Instagram page, he posted a story showing himself partially undressed and committing a sex act on a dog, a young male Boxer. Garcia also allegedly posted photos of a cat that appeared to have been tortured and then killed. A video showed Casanova Garcia burying the cat in a yard, according to the affidavit.

On his Instagram page, Garcia identified himself by posting a photo of his booking form that included all of his personal identifying information. Investigators compared the photos and videos Garcia posted on Instagram with his booking photos. Jail records show Garcia has been arrested several times, including last week on two assault charges. He is currently is in jail with a bond set at $40,000.

Animal Care Services Releases Statement

City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services officials released the following statement about the arrest on the ACS Facebook page:

"Kudos to San Antonio Police Department for yesterday's arrest of Jonathan Casanova who's been charged with one count of bestiality stemming from alleged sexual contact with a canine. SAACS Animal Cruelty Investigators worked in conjunction with detectives on the case which is a state jail felony. The dog, a young male Boxer, was also found at the scene of the arrest and is under the care of the Animal Care Services Veterinary Clinic. Bestiality is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in jail and a possible fine of up to $10,000."