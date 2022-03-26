Dan Rocha: Everett Police Officer, 41, Shot Dead in Starbucks Parking Lot in Washington

A police officer was gunned down in Starbucks parking lot in Washington state on Friday, March 25, 2022. The deceased police officer has been identified as Everett Police Department Officer Dan Rocha, 41, who got into a fight with a man, who was around his fifties according to reports in New York Post. The man shot officer Rocha multiple times and fled the scene in a blue-colored Mini Cooper.

The man was pursued by Everett Police and they caught him after the chase ended in a multiple vehicle crash about 2.5 miles away from the Starbucks. The suspect was hospitalised but his condition was unknown.

Reports suggest that Everett Community College, which is located near the shooting site, was placed on a lockdown for a brief period as authorities responded to a death at the Starbucks. It has been reported that the college is currently on spring break and hence no classes were going on at the time the shooting incident took place.

Moreover, a witness has revealed that he heard gun shots at around 2:15 p.m. and saw the body of a person in wearing lying on the ground in a Starbucks parking lot, which is close to the Everett Community College.

Reportedly, George LaBauve said he saw the suspected shooter tuck away his weapon before running over the officer's body with his blue Mini Cooper when he fled the scene.

Deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office covered the deceased police officer's body with a sheet in the Starbucks parking lot around 2:30 p.m., according to media reports. The incident took place about 30 miles north of Seattle.