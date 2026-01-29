D Awards 2026: Everything to Know About Second Annual Star-studded Ceremony

D Awards, the annual star-studded ceremony that premiered in 2025, is returning in February. It aims at honouring artists and bands for their contributions in promoting and expanding the reach of K-pop worldwide. The award show is categorised into three sections: Awards Black Label, D Awards Delights Blue Label, and D Awards Dreamers Silver Label.

Grand Prize winners, including album, song, artist, record, performance, Trend of the Year, and globalist, will be honoured with Black Label. Artists who have achieved remarkable things in the past year will be honoured with Delights Blue Label. Meanwhile, Dreamers Silver Label will honor newcomers for their outstanding performances.

The other award categories for D Awards include the D Awards ICONIC category, D Awards Impact, and D Awards Discovery. The Iconic category will honor the key contributors from the past, present, and future. The Impact category will recognise entertainers and actors for creating a strong impression about K-pop among music lovers worldwide. The Discovery category aims to honour notable K-content in the past year.

The D Awards 2026 will take place in Seoul during the second week of February, featuring a new host, nominees, presenters, performers, and winners. Here is everything you need to know about this year's ceremony, including who is hosting, what is nominated, how to watch, and more.

Where are the D Awards 2026?

The second annual award ceremony will take place at Hwajeong Gymnasium of Korea University in Seoul on Wednesday (February 11).

Who is Hosting the Ceremony?

Actor Lee Jong Won is returning as a host for the second consecutive year. He will be joined by Shin Ye Eun and BOYNEXTDOOR member Jaehyun. Jong Won will represent Guardian, Ye Eun the Muse, and Jaehyun the Frontman.

Who are the Presenters?

D Awards 2026 presenters come from different backgrounds in the entertainment industry. The star-studded lineup presenting this year's event are those who stood out in their respective fields, such as digital creators, music, variety show, drama, and sports.

Dynamite Kiss star Ahn Eun Jin, Ms. Incognito actress Jeon Yeo Been, K-pop Demon Hunters voice actor Ahn Hyo Seop, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty actor Lee Joo Ahn, actress Im Soo Hyang, who appeared on the variety show Run to Live 2. Our Universe stars Bae In Hyuk and Park Seo Ham, and Positively Yours casts Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, and Dasom.

Tennis player Song Ah, Gold medalist handball player Kim On A, Yoo Jae Pil, Musical actors Moon Yoo Kang and Park Ji Yeon, Lee Soo Ji, YouTube duo Kangnam and Mimiminu, and Kim Hae Jun and Na Bo Ram will also take the stage as presenters of the second annual award show.

Who are the Performers?

K-pop bands and artists to set the stage on fire during the star-studded ceremony include P1Harmony, ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE, xikers, AHOF, BOYNEXTDOOR, 82MAJOR, QWER, izna, NCT WISH, NEXZ, KickFlip, AxMxP, Chuei Li Yu, FIFTY FIFTY, and Hi-Fi Un!corn.

Who are the Nominees?

The nomination categories are as follows:

Black Label (Grand prizes)

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year

Album of the Year

Record of the Year

Performance of the Year

Trend of the Year

Rookie of the Year

D Awards Iconic

Blue Label (Main prizes)

Delights Blue Label

D Awards Impact

Best Band

Best Choreography

Best Group

Best OST

Best Stage

Best Tour

Best Video

Best Solo Popularity Award (Boy / Girl)

Best Group Popularity Award (Boy / Girl)

UPICK Global Choice (Boy / Girl)

Silver Label (Emerging artists)

Dreams Silver Label