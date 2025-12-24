Dynamite Kiss: Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim's Romance Gets Deeper in Episode 13

Dynamite Kiss episode 13 will air on SBS on Wednesday (December 24) at 9:00 pm KST. The SBS drama, starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong, will focus on the romantic relationship between Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim. According to the production team, the romance between Da Rim and Ji Hyeok will get deeper in the upcoming episode.

Previously, Da Rim and Ji Hyeok enjoyed office romance with the support of their team members. But things took an unexpected turn after they faced some unexpected challenges at work. The Mother TF team members were shocked to learn about a new product launch that looked exactly like the one they had been working on for several weeks.

The Mother TF team was dealing with the crisis when Gong Ji Hyeok's father, Gong Chang Ho, suddenly visited them. He asked for Da Rim and slapped her. The entire team stood there, shaking. The followers of this romantic comedy drama are also not sure why he slapped her. Episode 13 will reveal the reason behind Chang Ho's action.

"In Episode 13 airing today, Gong Ji Hyeok will give everything he has to overcome the crises threatening both himself and his beloved Go Da Rim. The episode will unfold with fast-paced, rhythmic storytelling that fully immerses viewers in his struggle. Please look forward to the exhilarating payoff Gong Ji Hyeok brings, as well as Jang Ki Yong's energetic performance," the producers teased.

The newly released stills show Da Rim struggling to hold back her tears after the unfortunate incident. Ji Hyeok approaches her and gently consoles her. He even hugs her publicly. With only an episode left for the finale, viewers are eagerly waiting to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

"Episode 13 airing today will show Gong Ji Hyeok's love for Go Da Rim growing even stronger. Actors Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin portray their deepening love amid a crisis with nuanced and delicate performances. Please give it plenty of interest and anticipation for the heartfelt performances of Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin, who capture Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim's profound love, in which they put each other first," the production team shared.

Dynamite Kiss will air its next episode on SBS TV on Wednesday (December 24) at 9:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dynamite Kiss:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 9:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 am

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Dynamite Kiss premiered on SBS on Wednesday (November 12) at 9:00 pm KST. It revolves around the relationship between a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to get a job and her team leader, who falls in love with her. Ahn Eun Jin portrays Go Da Rim, a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother. Jang Ki Yong plays Gong Ji Hyeok, Da Rim's team leader. Kim Mu Jun appears as Kim Sun Soo, Da Rim's close friend. Woo Da Vi features Yoo Ha Young, a chaebol's youngest daughter. Screenwriter Ha Yoon Ah wrote the script with Tae Kyung Min. The mini-series was directed by Kim Jae Hyun.

The supporting cast include Nam Gi Ae as Kim In Ae, Cha Mi Kyung as Jeong Myeong Sun, Choi Kwang Il as Gong Chang Ho, Seo Sang Won as You Jin Tae, Seo Jeong Yeon as Han Mi Ok, Park Jin Woo as Ma Jong Gu, Park Ji Ah as Bae Nan Sook, Jung Soo Young as Jang Jin Hee, Jung Ga Hee as Gong Ji Hye, Park Jung Yeon as Lee Go Eun, Shin Joo Hyeop as Kang Kyung Min, Chae Ja Woon as Kim Joon, and Jung Hwan as Yoo Tae Young.