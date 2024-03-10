Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszková Crowned 71st Miss World in Glittering Ceremony in India

In a dazzling event held in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, 24-year-old Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic was crowned the Miss World, beating contestants from 115 countries.

Last year's titleholder, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, bestowed the coveted crown upon Krystyna, officially naming her successor in an emotional passing of the torch moment.

Amidst the glitz and glamour, Lebanon's Yasmina Zaytoun secured the First Runner-Up position, receiving her accolade from outgoing Miss World Karolina Bielawska.

Krystyna Pyszková, a multifaceted individual, balances her roles as a student, volunteer, and international model. Pursuing dual degrees in Law and Business Administration while pursuing a career in modeling, Krystyna also dedicates her time to philanthropy through the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation.

The Miss World Organization lauds Krystyna's commitment to philanthropy, highlighting her significant contribution to opening an English school for underprivileged children in Tanzania, a project close to her heart.

Krystyna's Beauty With A Purpose project, showcased at the pageant, spotlighted her efforts to promote quality education for children in Tanzania, reflecting her passion for education.

Moreover, the Miss World 2024 pageant marked a significant return to India after 28 years, held at the prestigious Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The distinguished panel of judges included notable figures such as Indian Film Actress Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar, and Former Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, among others.

Entertainment was at its peak with electrifying performances by Singers Shaan, Tony Kakkar, and Neha Kakkar, adding to the glitz and glamour of the event.

Pyszková's win as the 71st Miss World signifies not only her personal triumph but also her commitment to philanthropy and the promotion of education, leaving a lasting impact on the global stage of beauty pageantry.