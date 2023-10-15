How Did Sherika De Armas Die? Beauty Queen and Former Miss Uruguay and Miss World Contestant Dies of Cervical Cancer Aged 26

Sherika De Armas, who represented Uruguay in the Miss World in 2015, has died at the age of 26. Local media reported that she died last week following a two-year struggle with cervical cancer. Aramas had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, but the disease finally spread. Friends and family offered heartfelt tributes to the brunette beauty queen.

The news of her death deeply impacted Uruguay and reverberated globally. De Armas was widely adored and respected for her beauty, intellect, and charisma, making her a beloved figure. "Fly high, little sister. Always and forever," her brother, Mayk' De Armas, said on social media.

Sudden Death

On her Instagram profile, De Armas' family expressed gratitude for the messages received and requested privacy during this challenging period. "Sherika departed in peace, surrounded by the love of her family and friends," her family wrote.

"She will always be in our hearts."

Carla Romero, the current Miss Uruguay, expressed her grief, stating that De Armas was "too evolved for this world. One of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life."

Anto Ciavaglia, a close friend, wrote: "I remember you with that beautiful glow."

"I will always remember you, not only for all the support you gave me and how much you wanted to see me grow, but for your affection, your joy, the friends we shared and that remain with me today", Lola de los Santos, Miss Uruguay 2021, said.

De Armas didn't secure a spot in the top 30 during the 2015 Miss World competition held in Sanya, China. However, she stood out as one of merely six 18-year-olds in the competition.

Cancer Takes Her Away

Described as having a "beautiful face, towering height, and charismatic personality," she was regarded as one of the budding talents from Uruguay at that time.

"I always wanted to be a model, whether a beauty model, an advertising model or a catwalk model," she said in a translated interview with NetUruguay, per Univision.

"I like everything related to fashion and I think that within a beauty pageant, any girl's dream is to have the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe. I am very happy to be able to live this experience full of challenges."

Besides her involvement in the beauty and modeling world, De Armas operated a beauty studio, Shey De Armas Beauty Studio, where she sold personal care items, makeup, and hair products.

Additionally, she dedicated her time to supporting the Pérez Scremini Foundation, an organization focused on childhood cancer.

Cervical cancer primarily affects people older than 30, as stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency highlights that regular screenings and the HPV vaccine are effective measures for preventing this disease.