New Year's Eve Fireworks 2024 Live Stream Online from London, New York, and More

New Year's Eve fireworks are significant to welcome the new year. People from different countries, including the US, Canada, and the UK, are gearing up to welcome 2024 and bid adieu to 2023 with nightlife, music, and parties.

There are several popular places to watch the New Year's Eve Fireworks, including Singapore, Europe, and Australia. Nearly a billion people from different countries look forward to this eye-catching event every year.

Here are the details on how to watch New Year's Eve fireworks from various parts of the world, including London, Chicago, New York City, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

London

The city will return with its annual New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday (December 31) at 11.39 pm. Tickets for fireworks at Stately London are not available. But people can watch the fireworks from their homes through BBC One. Those interested in viewing the fireworks in person can view them from various parts of the city, including Central London, Greenwich Park, Alexandra Palace, and Hampstead Heath Bridges.

Abu Dhabi

The city is gearing up to break a Guinness World Record through 40 continuous minutes of New Year's Eve fireworks this year. The organizers of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba are getting ready to display the largest fireworks show in the world.

Dubai

Fireworks and cutting-edge laser light show at Burj Khalifa will be one of the highlights of New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai. Billions of people can watch the massive show on various online streaming platforms.

Chicago

The city will ring the New Year with fireworks. It will be telecast live for people through NBC Chicago's Live New Year's Eve Show called A Very Chicago New Year.

"Chicagoans have the unique ability to find hope and resilience in each day, and New Year's Eve is the foundation of beginning a new year with the same unbridled optimism," Mayor Brandon Johnson said via the official announcement in conjunction with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

New York City

Some of the best New Year's Eve fireworks to watch in the city are the Ball Drop at Times Square, fireworks at Grand Army Plaza, and by the Statue of Liberty. The celebrations usually go off at midnight, and people can view them live from various places. Times Square Alliance will stream The Ball Drop at Times Square through the New Year's Eve celebration webcast.

The ball drop will be available to stream live online at TimesSquareNYC.org and TimesSquareBall.net. People can enjoy a virtual Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on VNYE.

Sydney

The city is all set to welcome 2024 with fireworks and other celebrations. Sydney Harbour will provide a spectacular show, with the Opera House and Harbour Bridge adding to the beauty of the event. People can enjoy the fireworks show by parking on either side of the Island.

Hong Kong

The Asian city is going big this year with a 12-minute fireworks musical at the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will provide social media livestreaming and satellite live feed of countdown celebrations at Victoria Harbour. It will begin at 11:45 pm local time (7:45 am PST and 10:45 am EST).

Rome

Circus Maximus is gearing up for the New Year's Eve Fireworks display, and the Amore Festival is getting ready to celebrate the 20th anniversary with electronic dance music. People planning to welcome 2024 classically can opt for the Three Tenors concert at Flaiano.