Miss World 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Venue, Contestants, Host and How and Where to Watch the Event Online

India is gearing up to host the Miss World 2024 pageant in Mumbai after a 28-year hiatus since the last hosting in 1996. The highly anticipated grand finale is scheduled for March 9, featuring the top 20 contestants selected from a global pool of 120 participants, including representatives from India, competing for the prestigious crown.

This year, a historic number of contestants are representing African nations at the Miss World pageant. Out of the total 120 participants in the "Beauty with a Purpose" themed competition, 28 contestants hail from African nations. The pageant will be broadcast in more than 140 countries, with an estimated audience of over 1 billion people.

Big-Ticket Event

Originally planned for the United Arab Emirates, the prestigious Miss World beauty competition will now be hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday, March 9.

The event will be co-hosted by Indian filmmaker Karan Johar and Miss World 2013 Megan Young from the Philippines. Johar has previous experience with the pageant, having served on the jury in 2006.

Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Toni-Ann Singh are set to perform at the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant.

Shaan will also grace the ceremony with a performance. Karolina Bielawska, the titleholder of Miss World 2021 from Poland, will be present to crown the next Miss World, adding an extra layer of excitement to this truly global spectacle.

Fashion designer Archana Kochhar has been named the official fashion designer for the 71st Miss World pageant.

Who Are the Judges?

A panel of 12 judges has been formed for this year's Miss World pageant, featuring prominent figures from the Indian entertainment industry. The panel includes film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, actress and social worker Amruta Fadnavis, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley CBE, actress Kriti Sanon, actress Pooja Hegde, and three former Miss Worlds.

Who Will Represent India?

India will be represented by Sini Shetty at the 71st Miss World pageant. The 22-year-old, who is the winner of Miss India World 2022, is also a finance graduate.

Where to Watch

The Miss World pageant will begin at 7:30 pm IST, 2 pm GMT and 7 pm ET.

How to Watch

The Miss World 2024 will be live-streamed on SonyLiv and the Miss World website – www.missworld.com.

In the United States, the show will be broadcast live on The Africa Channel this year.