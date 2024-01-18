Cricket Fever Hits New York: ICC Unveils Nassau County Stadium for Epic India vs Pakistan Clash in T20 World Cup 2024

The United States of America is getting ready to host 8 matches of one of the most exciting sports events loved by billions of fans. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, set to be the battleground for the high-stakes India vs. Pakistan encounter in the upcoming T20 World Cup on June 9, was officially revealed to the public on Wednesday.

The stadium, strategically located in New York, is not just a one-match wonder; it's scheduled to host a total of eight matches during the prestigious ICC event, including India's opening fixture against Ireland on June 5.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Geoff Allardice, Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC), marked the occasion as a significant milestone in the lead-up to the largest ICC event ever. "It is an incredibly important milestone in the lead-up to the biggest ICC event ever, with work commencing on the stadium which will be able to accommodate 34,000 cricket fans," Allardice remarked.

Allardice also commended the ongoing construction efforts led by Populous, a renowned architectural group responsible for iconic stadiums worldwide, such as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

"We are partnering with world-class suppliers to deliver the modular stadium to ensure that players and fans can enjoy an unforgettable experience across the eight matches in New York in June this year," Allardice added.

Beyond its capacity to cater to cricket enthusiasts, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is designed to offer a world-class experience for visitors. Featuring a dedicated fan zone, a diverse array of food and beverage outlets, and state-of-the-art media and broadcast areas, the stadium is shaping up to be more than just a sports venue.

The drop-in square pitch, similar to those used at iconic venues like the Adelaide Oval and Eden Park, is currently being prepared in Florida and is set to be transported to New York in early May.

Situated just 30 miles east of Manhattan, the stadium boasts excellent transportation and parking facilities, with three nearby train stations available. As the venue for eight T20 World Cup games, the action kicks off with the clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa on June 3, promising cricket enthusiasts and sports fans an unforgettable experience in the heart of New York.