Australian Cricketer Mitchell Marsh Brutally Trolled After Pictures of Him Resting Legs on Cricket World Cup Trophy Go Viral

In a recent social media uproar, Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh is facing scrutiny for an unconventional post-World Cup celebration that has set the online community buzzing. The controversial image, initially shared on Instagram by Australian skipper Pat Cummins, captures Marsh casually resting both legs atop the prestigious ICC World Cup trophy.

The picture quickly circulated on various social media platforms, triggering a diverse range of reactions. Many online users deemed the gesture 'disrespectful,' leading to Marsh being targeted by a wave of online trolling.

Believed to have been taken in the team's hotel room, the snapshot portrays the Australian cricket squad in a relaxed moment of camaraderie following their World Cup victory against host nation India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, November 19. Marsh, a member of the 2015 World Cup-winning squad, played a crucial role in Australia's success in the final, though.

Marsh contributed with a quick-fire run-a-ball 15 before falling falling victim to Jasprit Bumrah's delivery, caught behind the stumps to KL Rahul. Additionally, the seam-bowling all-rounder bowled two economical overs, conceding only 5 runs as Australia successfully limited India to a chaseable 240 in the final.

The controversial image surfaced hours after Australia secured their sixth Cricket World Cup title by triumphing over India in the 2023 final held in Ahmedabad. Opting to field first after winning the toss, Australia faced a competitive Indian side that managed to post a total of 240 runs, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both contributing half-centuries.

However, Travis Head emerged as the hero of the day for Australia, playing a stellar innings and scoring an impressive 137 runs off 120 balls. Head's outstanding performance led Australia to a comfortable victory, securing the title with a six-wicket win and 42 balls to spare.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the trophy to winning Australian Squad. While the cricketing world celebrated Australia's triumph, Mitchell Marsh's unique act has sparked controversy over the delicate balance between jubilation and perceived disrespect for the sports.