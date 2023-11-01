India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How to Watch the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Online in India, US, UK and Australia

India will face off with Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, Nov 2, aiming to secure their seventh consecutive win in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Although India is almost assured a place in the semi-finals, they will try to keep their unbeaten record at this World Cup intact.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be in a do-or-die situation as they have to win all their last three matches from here to book a semi-final berth as the fourth team, although a lot of other calculations need to go in their favor. Here's how to watch the India vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match.

India Aim for Another Win

Twelve years since the memorable night in April 2011 when an entire nation rejoiced in a frenzy of excitement, India is set to face Sri Lanka in another World Cup clash in Mumbai on Thursday.

However, this encounter differs significantly and is far from being considered a reprise of that historic event.

While the previous World Cup final was seen as a clash between major contenders in every aspect, the upcoming match is seen as more of an uneven contest. India has so far performed impeccably in their quest for a third title, whereas Sri Lanka has suffered more losses than win in the tournament.

India remains undefeated in six consecutive games, dominating most encounters for longer spans, showcasing the characteristics of a championship-caliber team known for staging impressive comebacks.

The team's confidence is undoubtedly high, but even more striking is their unwavering self-belief and trust in their skills. This was evident in situations such as Australia reducing them to 5/3 in Chennai or England limiting them to a modest 229/9 in Lucknow.

Their persistence in dismantling England until the defending champions were defeated not only highlighted their potential but also served as a warning that India's opponents will need to significantly elevate their performance when facing Rohit Sharma's team in this World Cup.

Do or Die for Sri Lanka

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has not consistently performed well in this World Cup despite an impressive display in the qualification round. The team has struggled due to injuries and the unavailability of key players. However, their young players have the opportunity to learn and grow while facing a high-quality opponent at the peak of their form.

Sadeera Samarawickrama has excelled, amassing 331 runs in six games, including a century and a fifty, making him Sri Lanka's leading run-scorer in the tournament. Pathum Nissanka has also performed admirably, becoming only the second batter after Gill to achieve over a thousand ODI runs this year.

Captain Kusal Mendis remains Sri Lanka's top batter with his impressive batting skills despite the return of Angelo Mathews. The team's bowlers have managed decently despite the absence of more experienced players. Given their resources, Sri Lanka hopes to present a formidable challenge to the dominant Indian batters, especially in favorable batting conditions.

Here's how to watch the India vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup match.

When and Where

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup 2023 match is set to take place on Thursday, November 2 at the at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai,. The match starts at 2 pm IST, 08:30 am GMT, 7.30 pm AEDT, 4:30 am EST.

How to Watch

INDIA: In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match. Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

USA: For fans in the USA, Willow TV will air the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match. The India vs England World Cup 2023 match will also be available through the ESPN+ app.

SOUTH AFRICA: Fans in South Africa and the 52 Sub-Saharan African territories can watch the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match on SuperSport and its app.

UK: Cricket enthusiasts in the UK can enjoy live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase, and through digital platforms such as SkyGO and the Sky Sports App. Additionally, primetime free-to-air highlights will be accessible for the first time on Channel 5 and the My5 App.

AUSTRALIA: In Australia, the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be available on Fox Sports and Kayo, with select matches airing on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will provide coverage of the India vs New Zealand World Cup match.