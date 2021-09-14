Crash Landing On You season 2: Everything to know about series renewal

Crash Landing On You season 2 is still a trending topic online because the fans are desperately waiting to hear its renewal news from Netflix or tvN. They miss out on all the fun they had while watching the onscreen romance between real-life couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin.

The mini-series revolves around the romantic relationship between a South Korean chaebol heiress named Yoon Se Ri and North Korean soldier Ri Jeong Hyeok. It also focuses on her friendship with the four soldiers of the Korean People's Army.

The drama bagged the grand prize (daesang) at the Korea Communications Commission Broadcasting Awards 2021 on September 13. It also stayed on the top 10 Netflix drama list for over 500 days, making it the most popular K-drama on the streaming platform. The mini-series is ranked the third highest-rated South Korean television series and the highest-rated tvN series.

After Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim, this tvN mini-series could be the first K-drama to reunite Korean drama lovers worldwide to sign petitions online. The fans filed a total of five petitions on change.org urging tvN and Netflix to renew the show for a second season. Though Romantic Doctor returned with a second season on SBS, the other two dramas are still awaiting a nod from the creators for a second season.

Unlike Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Crash Landing On You featured a happy ending for its central characters. Still, there is a high demand for the series renewal because of its plot. Many people enjoyed the friendship between Se Ri and the North Korean soldiers more than the romantic relationship between Jeong Hyeok and Se Ri.

Here is everything to know about the second season of this tvN series, including the story, cast, and release date.

Story

K-drama fans are expecting to watch a reunion between Jeong Hyeok, Se Ri, and the four soldiers of the Korean People's Army -- Pyo Chi Su, Park Kwang Beom, Kim Ju Meok, and Geum Eun Dong. Towards the end of season 1, the viewers were treated to several scenes of the onscreen couple enjoying their holidays in Switzerland. In the meantime, the other North Korean soldiers were recollecting the good times they spent in South Korea.o

The wedding of Se Ri and Jeong Hyeok might reunite the soldiers with the couple. It may also lead to Korean reunification if the drama gets renewed for a second season.

Cast

Son Ye Jin is gearing up for her comeback to the small screen with a new K-drama Thirty-Nine. She is also looking forward to working with her boyfriend and Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin again in the same project. During an interview with The Glass Magazine in July, the actress said it would be great if they get a chance to work together again on the same project.

Hyun Bin also expressed his interest in returning to the same project during a fan meeting last month. The actor shared several fun facts about the filming of this romantic comedy-drama. He also said he would love to portray Jung Man Bok and Cha Cheol Gang in the second season.

Actors Yang Kyung Won, Lee Sin Young, Yoo Su Bin, Tang Joon Sang, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Sun Young, Cha Chung Hwa, Oh Man Seok, and Kim Young Min might also reprise their roles in the next season.

Release Date

If Crash Landing On You gets renewed for a second season, it could probably premiere in the second half of 2022 or at the beginning of 2023.

Preplanned Korean television series, including Hospital Playlist, Reply series, and School series, took more than a year-long hiatus before returning with a new sequel. And, it took over three years for SBS medical drama Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim to return with a second season.

It is also worth noting that Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo is yet to be renewed for a second season. So, K-drama fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from tvN or Netflix about the next sequel of Crash Landing On You. Stay tuned for all the renewal updates about this romantic comedy-drama. Until then, watch all the 16 episodes of this mini-series online here.