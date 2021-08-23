5 Korean Celebrity Couples That Shocked Fans with Dating and Breakup News in 2021

News of dating and breakup of Korean celebrities are a great deal to their fans worldwide. This year, Korean drama fans woke up to the news of Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin confirming their relationship on January 1.

This year, four celebrity couples confirmed their relationship and one couple announced breakup, shocking fans. On many occasions, confirming the relationship has not ended up with positive responses. Here are five Korean celebrity couple that made news for personal reasons.

Red Velvet's Joy and Crush

The first couple in our list is KPop stars Red Velvet's Joy and R&B singer Crush. The couple's dating news was confirmed on August 23. The couple was said to have a senior â€“ junior relationship. But reports say that they started seeing each other after they collaborated for their single Mayday in lockdown. The news has been confirmed by Joy's label SM Entertainment and Crush's label P Nation.

Lee Seung Gi â€“ Lee Da In

The news of hallyu actor and singer Lee Seung Gi dating actress Lee Da In came in as a shocker to their fans. The news was broken by Dispatch in May 2021. Lee Seung Gi confirmed the news through his newly-found one-man agency Human-Made and Lee Da In's agency 9ATO Entertainment also stated that the couple was in a relationship from six months.

Han Ye Seul â€“ Ryu Sung Jae

Han Ye Seul and Ryu Sung Jae were the most controversial couple of this year. Actress Han Ye Seul confirmed that she was in a relationship with Ryu Sung Jae in May, 2021. Soon, Dispatch published a report that Ryu Sung Jae was a male escort and the actress received hate messages on social media. But Han Ye Seul refuted all these claims and stood by Ryu Sung Jae, who is 10 years younger to her. She said that he was a trainer and continues to give relationship goals with pictures of couple trips and show of public display of affection.

Hyun Bin â€“ Son Ye Jin

The first and biggest news of dating came in the beginning of the year with Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin confirming their relationship. Ever since the couple acted together in 2019-2020 drama Crash Landing On You, fans were rooting for them. Though couple denied dating each other in various occasions throughout 2020, at last made their relationship public in 2021.

Heechul â€“ Momo [Breakup]

The news of Super Junior's Heechul breaking up with TWICE's Momo came in as a shocker to KPop fans. Till recently, the duo was considered as one of the perfect Korean celebrity couples. The news of their breakup was confirmed on July 8, 2021. The couple had made their relationship public in January 2020 but is said to have started dating since August 2019. Reason for their breakup is not known, but their agencies stated that the couple had mutually agreed to separate due to personal reasons.