After dating rumours, fans are now spreading the rumour that Son Ye Jin's character, Yoon Se-ri was pregnant in the Crash Landing On You series. The recently concluded tvN series starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, was a hit and fans can't stop talking about it even after the series ended.

Fans were seen analyzing the role of Yoon Se-ri and speculated that after she gets back with her North Korean boyfriend Ri Jeong Hyeok, played by Hyun Bin, Yoon Se-ri must be pregnant, taking their relationship to the next level.

Photos add to dating rumours

After the last episode of Crash Landing On You was aired, tvN shared the behind-the-scenes pictures of the lead cast Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin in cozy pictures with the caption: "Next year and the year after that will also be good days, because Crash Landing on You will be thinking of you." These photos led not only to dating rumors but also Yoon Se-ri's pregnancy speculation.

When the comments started flooding, one of the crew from Crash Landing On You spoke to OSEN and called the rumors nonsense. OSEN reported that the speculation about Yoon Se-ri's pregnancy is something that came out because viewers are still interested in the drama. But the speculation itself is nonsense.

However, on February 23, a source from Crash Landing on You shot down the rumors, telling OSEN, "I think this [the photos leading to speculations about Yoon Se Ri's pregnancy] is something that came about simply because viewers have a lot of interest in the drama. It's nonsense."

Strictly professional?

Crash Landing On You aired its last episode on February 16. Recently, during an interview, Kim Jung Hyun, who played one of the main roles in the drama, spoke about Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's chemistry and said that they are very professional.

They would be funny as well as discuss seriously about their role and dialogues, but as soon as the camera starts rolling, they are so much in love with each other. The actor clarified that there was nothing going on between Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, but the drama tuned out to be romantic and beautiful because both were sincere and professional actors.

In earlier instances, Hyun Bin's agency and Son Ye Jin also have rubbished the dating rumors. After Crash Landing On You, currently, JTBC drama Itaewon Class starring Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi is gaining prominence with increasing viewership with every episode.