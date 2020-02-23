Park Seo Joon who was mindful to help the victims of coronavirus recently, is currently basking in the success of his ongoing drama Itaewon Class as it crossed 12.6 percent viewership in the country and crossed 14 percent viewership in Seoul alone, says Nielson Korea report.

Itaewon Class has become the second-highest-rated JTBC series after Sky Castle. The SKY Castle is a 2018-19 drama that not only holds the record of the highest rating for JTBC drama but also in the history of Korean cable network (nationwide average) with 23.78 percent viewership.

Itaewon Class aired its eighth episode on February 22. The final episode of the drama will be aired on March 21, 2020. South Korea has become the second country to have the highest coronavirus patients after China and there is a rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country. There is a desperate need for new equipment to treat the patients. Reports state Itaewon Star Park Seo Joon made a huge donation towards the cause without a second thought.

South Korea currently has reported 123 new cases on Sunday. The total of confirmed cases has risen up to 556 as of now, according to the statistics by the Korean Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). At least 6,000 people are being tested for coronavirus in South Korea.

Park Seo Joon is said to have donated ₩100,000,000 ($82,845) towards buying equipment for patients in the ICU ward being helped by the Daegu Social Welfare Fundraising Co., Ltd.

According to the statement from Daegu Social Welfare Fundraising Co., Ltd., Park Seo Joon took the initiative after watching the report for the desperate need of equipment for COVID-19 patients on media. He immediately deposited the amount without making it news. But the news broke out with as Daegu Social Welfare spoke out about it.

Actress Lee Young Ae also has donated 50 million won ($41,420) to help the Deagu citizens infected by COVID -19. Actress Young Ae in a statement said, "It appears that the situation has worsened for the citizens of Daegu due to COVID-19. Our family hopes that the people of Daegu will be able to overcome these difficult times."