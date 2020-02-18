The rumours of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin dating are making rounds in the social media after tvN released scenes while shooting the last episode of Crash Landing On You, where both the actors were seen cosying up with each other.

In the last episode of Crash Landing On You, the man from North Korea played by Hyun Bin and woman from South Korea played by Son Ye Jin meet each other in Switzerland. They work out a long-distance relationship, despite the odds that bar North Koreans falling in love with South Koreans and having any relationship.

Photos created rumours

While shooting the last scene especially where Ri Jeong Hyeok and Yoon Se Ri are finding each other, many memorable photos of the couple were clicked, where both look cute and very much in love. Releasing of these photos led to rumours that shooting of Crash Landing On You have brought the actors closer and that they might be dating. At this point, Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment has issued a clarification and refuted the dating rumours.

Apart from the latest photos, dating rumours had surfaced thrice earlier too. In one of the episodes telecasted on December 29, where Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin enjoy beer and fried chicken party over an emotional talk, a screenshot started circulating where Ye Jin is seen holding a hand. This led to the first dating rumour. But Hun Bin's Agency denied it and said in the scene, Son ye Jin was holding her own hand.

Both actors' agencies clarified they are not dating

Next time there was a rumour stating that post completion of shooting the Crash Landing On You actors were travelling to the United States together. This rumour was silenced by both Hyun Bin as well as Son Ye Jin's agencies. This was not all, a photo of both actors grocery shopping started circulating with their acquaintances. This time too leaving the acquaintances behind the photo of both actors were made prominent with dating rumours.

This rumour was also brushed aside and respected agencies made it clear there was nothing going on between Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. Meanwhile, the final episode of Crash Landing On You was telecast on February 16 and was much appreciated. Even in terms of ratings the drama surpassed Goblin and Mr Sunshine to become number 1 rated series in the tvN's history.